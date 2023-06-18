"Unreal chin on that man" - UFC world bows down to Marvin Vettori for displaying incredible grit against Jared Cannonier

Middleweights Jared Cannonier and Marvin Vettori, the only ranked pair on the card, headlined UFC Vegas 75 on Saturday night. While Cannonier boasted a 75% finish rate going into the fight, 'The Italian Dream' had never been finished in his career.

Both went toe-to-toe from the opening bell. Vettori did a better job of establishing his jab in the opening frame. The Italian also stunned Cannonier on two occasions with his power left, likely edging out the round.

Cannonier bounced back strong in round 2, putting Vettori on wobbly legs with an overhand right early on. 'The Killa Gorilla' went on to throw the kitchen sink at Vettori seeking a finish, while the latter refused to go down in yet another display of his incredible chin.

While Cannonier repeatedly outstruck Marvin Vettori in the third round, 'The Italian Dream' did an excellent job of defending, even landing a late takedown to end the round. The fight became more competitive in the fifth round as both fighters looked equally exhausted yet determined. While Cannonier continued to assert his dominance on the feet, Vettori landed a few shots of his own as well.

'The Killa Gorilla' yet again turned it into a lopsided affair in the final round, absolutely battering his opponent who miraculously managed to stay on his feet. Jared Cannonier proceeded to take Vettori down and batter him to seal a dominant decision win.

He also recorded the most significant strikes in UFC middleweight history.

Fighters and fans laud Marvin Vettori's durability in UFC Vegas 75 loss to Jared Cannonier

Jared Cannonier has finished eight of his ten UFC wins, knocking out the likes of Anderson Silva, Derek Brunson, and Jack Hermansson in his wake. However, 'The Killa Gorilla' failed to finish an unbelievably durable Marvin Vettori in despite landing a middleweight record total of 241 significant strikes in the main event at UFC Vegas 75.

The UFC world has unanimously come out in appreciation of 'The Italian Dream's' chin despite his decision loss to Cannonier.

Check out some comments below:

"Vettori has still never been knocked down or finished in his UFC career. Unreal chin on that man."

"Cannonier easy $ but put Vettori’s chin in the hall of fame"

