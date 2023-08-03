"Unreal concept" - Former UFC champion's 12 women featherweight tournament suggestion comprising of Kayla Harrison has fans buzzing

Former UFC women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished female combat sports athletes in history.

She currently fights under the Bellator banner, and holds the title of women's featherweight champion. The 38-year-old Brazilian has a professional record of 26-2-1.

Cyborg recently proposed an exciting idea for a 12-women featherweight tournament on Twitter, mentioning former UFC competitors like Cat Zingano, Aspen Ladd, and Sara McMann as possible entrants. Her list also includes former undisputed female light middleweight champion Claressa Shields and former PFL world champion Kayla Harrison.

Check out Cyborg's proposed fighters below:

Cris Cyborg

Larissa Pacheco

Cat Zingano

Kayla Harrison

Sara McMann

Arlene Blencowe

Claressa Shields

Marina Mokhnatkina

Leah McCourt

Aspen Ladd

Sinead Kavanagh

Olena Kolesnyk

The announcement of this potential tournament has generated excitement among fans, with social media buzzing with discussions and anticipation.

One fan wrote:

"Yes please 💯🔥👊🔥💯"

Another wrote:

"That is a unreal concept. This is why you are the absolute goat."

Check out some more reactions below:

"The fans would be spoiled! 🔥"

"Seed the tournament where you and Kayla are the #1 seeds. Cat a #2. The final would be a fantastic PPV headliner!"

"That would be fire 🔥🔥🔥"

Cris Cyborg dismayed by the lack of a rematch with former UFC two-division champion Amanda Nunes

Cris Cyborg has been unbeaten since 2019, but her last loss came against the highly respected women's MMA legend and former UFC two-division champion Amanda Nunes. At the time of her defeat to Nunes at UFC 232, Cyborg was on an impressive 10-fight winning streak.

In an interview with James Lynch, the Bellator women's featherweight champion shared her thoughts on Nunes' retirement from combat sports:

"I'm not surprised, you know. She's been fighting for a long time, and she has a wife, and she has kids... she's having a new chapter in her life coming... I'm not surprised... I don't want to say [I was] upset [that the rematch never happened]. I think the right word is disappointed. I had a goal in my heart to make a rematch before I retire or she retires. I think a lot of fans asking for this too."

Check out Cyborg's comments below (from 0:03):