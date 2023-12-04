Unveiling Ebanie Bridges' romantic timeline: Past boyfriends, marriage, and current relationship status

Australian boxing powerhouse Ebanie Bridges has found herself under the spotlight of romantic speculations, recently making waves with appearances alongside UFC star Conor McGregor and former welterweight world champion Kell Brook.

The flames of curiosity ignited when Bridges was seen in the company of Kell Brook at the recent Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius bout. The duo's joint presence, coupled with Bridges' playful updates on X, sparked rumors.

Adding to it, Bridges even revealed that Brook played a role in selecting her outfit for the evening, dropping hints of a possible connection.

However, facing the barrage of speculations head-on, she firmly refuted allegations of involvement with a married man, asserting that Kell Brook had separated from his wife more than a year ago.

Amidst the swirling gossip, Bridges remains unabashedly open about her personal life. The Aussie boxer disclosed that her move from Australia to Essex coincided with the end of a decade-long relationship. Currently, she dedicates herself to full-time training under the guidance of coach Mark Tibbs.

Ebanie Bridges has a new challenger as Avril Mathie pulls out last minute

Ebanie Bridges finds herself with a new opponent merely a week before her much-anticipated return to the boxing ring.

'The Blonde Bomber,' last seen inside the squared circle in a showdown against Shannon O'Connell last December, secured a victory by stopping O'Connell in the eighth round, marking her first successful title defense. After more than a year away from the boxing scene, Bridges was set to make her return on December 9 against Avril Mathie. However, unforeseen circumstances led to Mathie's withdrawal from the bout just days ago.

Bridges is now slated to face Miyo Yoshida in her quest for a second consecutive title defense. Reacting to the sudden change of opponents, Bridges took to Instagram, offering a succinct but determined message:

"Different opponent - same goal & same outcome #ANDSTILL."

Acknowledging the unforeseen circumstances that led to Avril Mathie's withdrawal, Bridges expressed well wishes for Mathie's swift recovery.

"Sadly @avrilmathie had to pull out of our fight due to injury hopefully a quick recovery to good health 🙏🏼"

The 37-year-old also commended Miyo Yoshida for stepping up to the challenge on short notice, ensuring that the fight would proceed as scheduled.

