Update: Cain Velasquez transferred to new facility for remainder of prison sentence

Cain Velasquez has recently been transferred to a new correctional facility, where he will continue serving his prison term for opening fire on an individual named Harry Goularte, who is alleged to have molested his son. The former UFC heavyweight champion was sentenced to five years in prison last month after pleading no contest in August to multiple charges, including attempted murder.

Velasquez was initially housed at Wasco State Prison, a reception center where inmates undergo evaluation before being placed in a long-term correctional facility. According to a report from the California-based outlet KGET TV 17 (via MMA Junkie), the MMA veteran was transferred to the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad on Wednesday.

At the time of his sentencing, the 42-year-old Californian was credited with 1,283 days of time served, which includes his time in jail and several months under house arrest, leaving 542 days remaining. He will become eligible for parole in March 2026, though that timeline could be shortened based on his behavior in prison and participation in correctional programs aimed at reducing sentences.

Velasquez was arrested in February 2022 after shooting at Goularte during a high-speed chase involving a vehicle carrying the accused molester. As the pursuit continued, Velasquez fired several rounds from his .40-caliber handgun; however, the shots missed Goularte and instead struck his stepfather, Paul Bender, in the arm.

Joe Rogan advocates for Cain Velasquez’s release from prison sentence

In a recent episode of his popular podcast with former UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria, Joe Rogan strongly defended Cain Velasquez’s actions, asserting that the heavyweight veteran was justified in shooting Harry Goularte for allegedly sexually abusing his son.

Rogan further stated that Velasquez should have killed Goularte and called for his release from prison:

"He did what every father would've done. If you're not a father, you do not understand the murderous rage you'd have if some man molested your baby... If there's ever a person who could justifiably say, 'I was temporarily insane,' it's a father chasing after someone, especially a man, who molests your boy. Everybody understands it. Everybody understands it. He should've never gone to jail. He's not a threat to society. He's not a danger."

Rogan also referenced Goularte’s current bail status, asserting that child abusers lose their right to life and deserve the death penalty for perpetrating such horrific crimes.

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (36:10):

