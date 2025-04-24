Update: Ex-UFC fighter Ahmad Hassanzada facing six felony counts after recent arrest, co-defendant named 

MMA fighter Ahmad Hassanzada was arrested recently for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor. As a result, Hassanzada was taken off the upcoming UFC Kanas City card, where he was scheduled to take on Evan Elder. He was also removed from the promotion.

Ad

According to combat sports news outlet MMA Junkie, Hassanzada made an appearance in front of the Sacramento Superior Court this Tuesday for his bail and pre-trial release hearing, which has been rescheduled for April 30. Four felony charges against a child aged 14 or 15 were brought against the 28-year-old. In addition, he faced two counts of serious crime against an individual, who is expected to be under the age of 14.

Along with Hassanzada, amateur MMA fighter Khairullah Kakar was also charged with three counts of felony against a child under the age of 14. According to Judge Benjamin Cassidy, the time period of accusations that led to Hassanzada's arrest were from Feb. 9, 2024, to Feb. 27, 2024. And for Kakar, it was from Dec. 15, 2023 to Jan. 31, 2024.

Ad

Trending

Hassanzada and Kakar remain in custody, and bail for each man has been set at $400,000. MMAmania shared the official police report, which can be found below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Screenshot of the official police report

According to ABC 10, Hassanzada (12-3) is a fighter from Urijah Faber’s Team Alpha Male, martial arts gym based in Sacramento, California. The Afghani earned the UFC contract by securing a third-round submission win over Dylan Mantello at Dana White's Contender Series: Season 8, Week 6 last year and was set to make his octagon debut this weekend at UFC Kansas City.

Ad

The promotional officials issued a statement in response to Hassanzada's arrest, citing that 'Lion of the Ring' is no longer associated with the multi-billion dollar organization.

''Ahmad Hassanzada was removed from his bout and is no longer signed to the organization'' [H/t: MMAmania]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.