Update on U.S. federal prison detention of MMA coach Renato Subotic who recently trained Merab Dvalishvili

Australia-based MMA coach Renato Subotic recently set the MMA community abuzz with his claim that he was detained in a federal prison upon his arrival in the United States of America and subsequently deported. An update on Subotic's reported ordeal has now surfaced.

Luke Thomas, a veteran MMA journalist, recently shared a post on X, indicating that an Australia-based MMA coach was detained in a United States federal prison upon his U.S. arrival and later deported. The coach in question, Australia-based Renato Subotic, shared an Instagram post -- highlighting that he traveled to the U.S. for a booked seminar but was detained and eventually deported.

Subotic implied that he was detained because of a supposed mistake in his visa and sent to a federal prison among dangerous inmates without being given a fair chance to defend himself and avoid being imprisoned. He recalled being interrogated by immigration personnel and later sent to prison, where he allegedly witnessed considerable violence.

Also, he claimed to have gotten into an altercation and defended himself in a fight in prison. An excerpt from Subotic's post, about his alleged 24-hour prison stint, read:

"From Seminar to Cell: My 24 Hours in a U.S. Federal Prison, arrested for to much knowledge in MMA. I arrived in America excited, ready to coach my seminar. It was supposed to be a great trip. Instead, I got stopped at the border."

Another excerpt from his post read:

"They told me there was a mistake with my visa and that they were taking me to jail 'until they figure out what’s next.' Just like that. No clear explanation, no chance to talk to anyone, no rights. They handcuffed me, put me in a car, and drove me to federal prison."

Check out Subotic's Instagram post regarding the topic below:

In another post on X, Luke Thomas provided an update on Renato Subotic's case writing:

"UPDATE: I just spoke with coach Renato Subotic for a few minutes. He says he was detained at FDC Honolulu, which is a federal prison facility. He says he has no criminal record and it was a simple visa application issue. Interview later this week."

Check out the update posted by Thomas in the X post below:

Renato Subotic shared training tips with UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili

Reigning UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili is counted among the very best fighters in the sport of MMA today. Renato Subotic, who's previously trained with fighters like Caio Borralho and Ilia Topuria, was recently seen training with Dvalishvili as well.

In a recent YouTube video, Subotic shared a few training tips alongside Merab Dvalishvili, entailing maneuvers ranging from the striking to the grappling dominions. The veteran MMA coach also appeared to allude to the significance of mixing things up, utilizing strikes to open up grappling opportunities and vice-versa.

Watch Renato Subotic and Merab Dvalishvili train together in the video below:

