Updated UFC 265 main card after Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena fight cancelation

Amanda Nunes (left) and Derrick Lewis vs Ciryl Gane (right) [Image credits: Derrick Lewis' Instagram account]

UFC 265 lost the bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena after the 'Lioness', along with her wife and daughter, tested positive for COVID 19. The promotion is looking to reschedule the fight to a later date.

In its place, the bantamweight bout between Pedro Munhoz and Jose Aldo will now serve as the co-main event on the UFC 265 card. The fight is scheduled for three rounds.

Per the UFC, Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz will be the new co-main event for UFC 265, replacing Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena, which has been postponed. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 29, 2021

The updated main card for UFC 265 looks as follows:

Main Event: Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane - UFC interim heavyweight championship (heavyweight bout)

Co-main event: Pedro Munhoz vs. Jose Aldo (bantamweight bout)

Michael Chiesa vs. Vicente Luque (welterweight bout)

Tecia Torres vs. Angela Hill (women's strawweight bout)

Song Yadong vs. Casey Kenney (bantamweight bout)

Here is the revised Main Card for #UFC265 with Nunes/Pena being postponed. pic.twitter.com/49vg42CIKb — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 30, 2021

Ciryl Gane reveals his gameplan for his headlining fight with Derrick Lewis at UFC 265

Speaking to Maria Morales of LowKick MMA, UFC heavyweight Ciryl Gane revealed his plans on how he'll tackle Derrick Lewis at UFC 265.

"For this, fight I'm gonna do perfectly 'Bon Gamin'. I'm gonna move well. I'm gonna touch him and he never touch me. I think I'm gonna do that... I think his weakness is he's a little bit flat footed, and that's good for me. This is really good for me. I think I'm gonna move a lot on my feet and I'm gonna touch him. I'm going in-out, in-out," said Ciryl Gane.

Gane and Lewis will headline UFC 265 for the interim heavyweight championship. The winner will go on to fight Francis Ngannou for the undisputed title.

'Bon Gamin' will come into the fight undefeated with a professional MMA record of 9-0. In his last octagon appearance, the 31-year-old defeated Alexander Volkov via unanimous decision.

Lewis, on the other hand, is riding a four-fight winning streak. In his last fight, 'The Black Beast' knocked Curtis Blaydes out cold in the second round.

