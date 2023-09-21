"Ur still getting paid" - Darren Till claims Dillon Danis "is doing everything" to avoid "beating" from Logan Paul

Former UFC welterweight Darren Till weighed in on the upcoming boxing clash between social media influencer-turned-WWE superstar Logan Paul and Bellator welterweight Dillon Danis.

Danis and Paul will take on each other in the co-main event of the Prime Card on October 14 in Manchester, England. In the build-up to the fight, Danis has gone after Paul's fiancee and Danish model, Nina Agdal, in the name of promotion.

'El Jefe' has posted several sensitive pictures of her online and was recently served a restraining order from the court after he skipped a hearing filed against him by Agdal.

Darren Till commented on the situation and stated that Dillon Danis was attempting to back out of the fight. He advised 'El Jefe' to endure the punishment in the fight because he was getting paid regardless.

"@dillondanis doing everything to try & pull out of this fight. What a shame. Just take the beating Dil. Ur still getting paid. [facepalm emoji]"

Dillon Danis has repeatedly stated that he will not back out of the fight and alleged that Logan Paul is trying to entangle him in legal trouble to prevent the contest from going ahead.

Darren Till hits back at fans and media outlets for suggesting that he is not in great condition

Darren Till left the UFC earlier this year of his own volition and has been a free agent ever since.

A recent image of him was posted by various accounts on X and it was implied that he was not in the best health or fitness.

Till hit back at one such account and clarified that the image was after a grueling training session and therefore he did not look his best.

"I see what you did there mma uncensored. As you’ve done for a while now with me. I like the 2023 picture you’ve used of me aswell looking like absolute sh*t after a training session so here is a photo from around 2 hours ago of me looking kinda fresh after some food."

Darren Till promised fans that he will be back while lamenting the impact that injuries have had on his career.

"Oh I’ll be back don’t you worry about it don’t you worry at all. These trolls here are two a penny. One day they love you the next ur sh*t and this and that. I’m probs one of the most dedicated athletes on the planet, as I say injuries have f*cked me a lot along the way."

