Uriah Hall and Chris Weidman have verbally agreed to a middleweight clash at UFC 258

Uriah Hall is trying to re-establish himself as a top contender in the UFC middleweight division following his momentous win over future Hall-of-Famer Anderson Silva. The next potential hurdle in Hall's path to the ultimate prize inside the Octagon is former middleweight champion, Chris Weidman.

According to reports by UFC's official broadcast partner ESPN, Uriah Hall is now close to getting his shot at redemption. It is being reported that both Uriah Hall and Chris Weidman have verbally agreed to a matchup on February 13 at UFC 258. Even though ESPN announced that there are talks of a matchup going on between both fighters and the promotion, the UFC is yet to make an official statement.

Middleweights Uriah Hall and Chris Weidman have verbally agreed to fight at UFC 258 on Feb. 13, sources tell @arielhelwani.



The bout would be a rematch, with Weidman having earned a TKO against Hall on the regional scene in 2010. pic.twitter.com/ZsOBHmDZdP — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 17, 2020

Uriah Hall and Chris Weidman - ups and downs since their first meeting

Uriah Hall met Chris Weidman over a decade ago at Ring of Combat 31 in September 2010. The fight did not end well for Hall who ended up succumbing to a 1st round TKO loss against Weidman in their first meeting. Since then, both Weidman and Hall have gone on to scale greater heights inside the Octagon.

Chris Weidman caused one of the biggest upsets in MMA history when he captured the UFC middleweight title in 2013 by scoring a spectacular second-round knockout win over Anderson Silva. Weidman later successfully defended the title against Silva, Lyoto Machida, and Vitor Belfort, before finally falling to Luke Rockhold.

Since his loss to Rockhold, Chris Weidman hasn't remained the same. Weidman has two wins and four losses in the UFC following the Rockhold fight. The All-American dropped fights against Yoel Romero, Gegard Mousasi, Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza, and Dominick Reyes respectively and was infamously finished in all the fights. However, Weidman did pick up a submission stoppage win over Kelvin Gastelum and a decision win over Omari Akhmedov.

Uriah Hall bagged himself a contract with the UFC as the runner-up on season 17 of The Ultimate Fighter. Since joining the promotion, Uriah Hall has beaten a host of top-talents in the middleweight division; the likes of Chris Leben, Thiago Santos, Gegard Mousasi, and Krzysztof Jotko.

However, Uriah Hall also saw his fair share of disappointment as he succumbed to losses against top contenders in the division in crucial fights. Hall was once on a three-fight losing skid, dropping fights against Robert Whittaker, Derek Brunson, and Gegard Mousasi respectively.

Uriah Hall is currently on an impressive three-fight win streak inside the cage with wins over Bevon Lewis, Antonio Carlos Jr., and most recently, Anderson Silva.