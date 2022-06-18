"I'm gonna expose him, he's trash" - Uriah Hall dislikes "fake" Darren Till, claims to have reached out to fight the Brit on multiple occasions

During a recent interview, Uriah Hall unsurprisingly took the time to bash Darren Till for his "fake" personality, further enraging the long-term beef the two UFC middleweights have.

Prior to 2021, the 37-year-old was on the best run of his career in the octagon, earning five straight victories before coming up short in a decision loss to Sean Strickland. The TUF 17 finalist currently finds himself preparing for a clash against dangerous grappling wizard Andre Muniz at UFC 276 early next month.

Despite facing a challenging opponent in his next outing, Hall couldn't help but talk trash about one-time UFC welterweight title challenger Till during an interview with The Mac Life. Hall dismissed the Liverpudlian's skills and cleared the air on why the two aren't scheduled to meet at the upcoming UFC London card.

"I heard he [Darren Till] was hurt, but I do know we reached out a lot of times, and it was more of like, 'We'll get back to you.' ... He has the crowd fooled, everyone believes him, it's stupid. That's why I want to fight him, because I'm going to expose him, he's trash."

The Jamaican-American continued, insinuating that Till and his 'crew' avoided the matchup as best they could, saying:

"He talks a lot of sh**, and everyone believes him, but they don't know. I see straight through him, we reached out so many times, be like, 'Yo, what's up? I'll come to your country,' and his crew was like, 'Yeah, we'll get back to you,' but he was hurt. Whatever... I'm ready to fight him... I don't like fake people, man."

Check out what Uriah Hall had to say about his adversary and more in the video below.

What's next for Darren Till?

As he endures the worst run of his MMA career, Darren Till seems determined to put an end to poor performances inside the octagon. That goal will be thrust into action when he faces Jack Hermansson in a three-round clash at UFC London on July 23.

Getting his hand raised in impressive fashion over the No.7-ranked Swedish-born Norwegian will most likely put the Team Kaobon representative in a position of strength within the 185-pound division.

Regardless of the outcome in both Hall and Till's upcoming matchups, due to the middleweight division suffering from congestion at the top of the rankings, we may see the pair meet in the cage sooner rather than later.

