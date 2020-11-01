Uriah Hall reveals what Anderson Silva told him after their fight at UFC Vegas 12

Uriah Hall shared what Anderson Silva told him after their main event bout at UFC Vegas 12, Saturday evening.

The middleweight matchup headlined the UFC’s return to Las Vegas, with Hall defeating Silva via fourth-round TKO in Silva’s final bout with the UFC.

Afterwards, the two shared an emotional moment inside the cage.

While it was understandably an overwhelming moment for Silva, who enters and exits the Octagon for the final time in his career, it was also quite bittersweet for Uriah Hall, who admits that he has nothing but respect for the Brazilian legend.

“It was just a lot of stuff going on, it’s hard to describe when you’re in it,” Hall shared. “Just to share that moment, where it could have been his potential last bout, or to share the moment knowing that I respect him and how it ended, I couldn’t hold it back.”

“You can say whatever you want or call me a b*tch, I was a proud b*tch that moment, so, I feel pretty good to have shared that moment with him,” Hall added.

Uriah Hall also revealed what Silva told him during their post-fight interaction.

“He was just saying that ‘Great job, I’m proud of you, you did really good, and don’t cry, don’t feel bad, you’re gonna be champ!’” and emotional Hall said, visibly trying to hold tears back.

Silva, 45, leaves the UFC as one of the promotion’s most dominant former champions and arguably the best 185-pounder that it has seen so far.

Hall, meanwhile, picks up his third consecutive win and is working towards a shot at the UFC middleweight championship.

Watch the full post-fight interview below:

"He was just saying 'Great job I'm proud of you, you did really good and don't cry, don't feel bad. You're going to be champ...'" - @UriahHallMMA reveals what Anderson Silva told him after their #UFCVegas12 main event. Plus Hall discusses the fight and Silva's legacy 🔊⬆️ pic.twitter.com/plccogYQYn — UFC News (@UFCNews) November 1, 2020

Uriah Hall closing in on matchup with Israel Adesanya?

After dispatching UFC legend Anderson Silva at UFC Vegas 12, Uriah Hall strengthened his case as a top contender in the middleweight division, currently ruled by Israel Adesanya.

In his last three outings, Uriah Hall has defeated Anderson Silva, Antonio Carlos Junior, and Bevon Lewis. If he can pick up another big win against a top-ranked name, he’s undeniably in the running for the title.

The former Ultimate Fighter finalist has mentioned previously that he wants to face Adesanya, and has publicly accused the champion of hand-picking fights.

Adesanya had this to say in response:

I like him. Nice guy. But plz stfufe. pic.twitter.com/dBXV5RGFLO — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 29, 2020

With a little bad blood brewing, an Adesanya-Hall matchup would definitely be something exciting to watch out for.