UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya slams Uriah Hall after being accused of 'hand-picking easy fights'

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya had a response to middleweight contender Uriah Hall for accusing him of ‘hand-picking easy fights’.

Hall - who faces UFC legend Anderson Silva in the main event of this weekend’s UFC Fight Night card in Las Vegas, Nevada - did not hold back when he talked about the reigning middleweight king during a pre-fight press scrum.

The tenth-ranked middleweight contender straight up said that Adesanya was hand-picking easy opponents.

“Adesanya’s picking his his fights, man. He sees the holes in all these guys and he’s already picking Cannonier, he’s picking easy fights. Yeah I said it,” Hall stated without hesitation.

Since dethroning Robert Whittaker to become champion last year, Adesanya has faced off against arguably two of the most feared contenders in the 185-pound division: Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa. Adesanya decisioned Romero in a lackluster affair and then finished Costa via second-round TKO.

Hall says that he won’t be calling out for title fights, but instead will just continue to work his way to the top of the division.

“I know that he’s picking certain fights, but I know I’m dynamic, and especially with the gym I am at right now, I’m focused, laser-focused. It’s just a matter of time, I’m just going to play the politic card, and whatever the UFC needs me to beat, and whoever the UFC thinks can beat me, and get to the top.”

Adesanya, who’s not one to hold his sentiments back either, took to social media to respond to Hall.

“I like him. Nice guy. But plz stfufe,” Adesanya tweeted.

He also referenced how Hall resembles Tyrone Biggums, a popular character from Dave Chappelle’s old sketch comedy show.

I like him. Nice guy. But plz stfufe. pic.twitter.com/dBXV5RGFLO — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 29, 2020

With Israel Adesanya in attendance at UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Silva, the UFC’s present could be there to see off the UFC’s past

Fittingly enough, Israel Adesanya will be in attendance for this weekend’s UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Silva event in Las Vegas.

Adesanya will be cornering City Kickboxing teammate Carlos Ulberg, who will be competing in the undercard. “The Last Stylebender” will more than likely be there to witness the main event live, considering that former UFC Middleweight Champion and MMA legend Anderson Silva will be involved.

Adesanya and Silva have shared the Octagon before, with former edging out the latter by Unanimous Decision, in what many saw as a sort of ‘passing of the torch.’

Because of Adesanya’s superior striking skills, he has drawn comparisons to Silva before, and the Kiwi-Nigerian’s current dominant title run is reminiscent of that of the Brazilian legend’s back in the day.

Adesanya has also maintained that Silva is his role model and idol in the UFC.