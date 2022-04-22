Urijah Faber eyeing collaboration with Nate Diaz to co-promote A1 Combat in Stockton

Urijah Faber recently offered fans some insight into a potential collaboration with Nate Diaz. Faber, who is set to kick off his A1 Combat series, teased a potential joint venture with Diaz in Stockton.

While in conversation with The Schmo during a segment titled The Schmo with the Pro, Faber put on his promoter's hat as he discussed the commencement of the A1 Combat series.

'The California Kid' revealed that he was planning on hosting three events in a single month. The first edition of the series is set to take place on May 1 and the subsequent events will take place on May 28 & 29.

The A1 Combat action is scheduled to unfold at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain. The event will be broadcast exclusively on UFC Fight Pass.

Interestingly, Urijah Faber also confirmed that he was eyeing Stockton as the location for his fourth event. He further declared that he had been in contact with Nate Diaz, suggesting the possibility of co-promoting the event as the city happens to be the UFC welterweight superstar's hometown:

"Check out UFC Fight Pass A1 Combat. We're going to be doing back-to-back-to-back shows, May 1st, May 28th, May 29th at the Hard Rock Casino and I think we're probably going to go into Stockton after that and I've been talking with [Nate Diaz] a little bit, maybe doing some co-promoting with him and getting something going. So we've got a lot of cool stuff in the till."

Urijah Faber backs Alexander Volkanovski to position himself as one of the featherweight greats

In the same interaction with The Schmo, Urijah Faber offered his take on Alexander Volkanovski and his prospects of featuring on the list of featherweight GOATs.

Recalling one of the closest fights of his career against Max Holloway, Faber admitted that a rematch between Volkanovski and 'Blessed' would be an absolute barnburner.

However, as far as his current trajectory is concerned, Faber argued that if 'The Great' stays on track, he could find himself in the company of some of the greatest featherweights that ever lived:

"He's killing it. I mean, they always go into these discussions about things. I think if you go back to Max Holloway and in their fight that could have gone either way. I'd love to see that one again. Max is pretty high up there as well, you know? Volkanovski is a consummate professional. He knows the grindstone, he's a wrestler, he's a sturdy mofo. I think, you know, he keeps doing his thing, he's going to be, you know, amongst the greats."

Watch Urijah Faber's full interaction with The Schmo below :

