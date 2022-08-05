"The good, quiet kid just doesn't get as much attention" - Urijah Faber on why Josh Emmett's current standing in title contention against Alexander Volkanovski remains uncertain

Urijah Faber has opened up on why he thinks Josh Emmett is not guaranteed to receive the next featherweight title shot. Emmett trains out of Team Alpha Male, where Faber is the owner/coach, and is currently the No.4-ranked featherweight with a five-fight win streak to match.

Meanwhile, current champion Alexander Volkanovski is out for several months while he recovers from a hand injury, with the chance of moving to lightweight when he returns. Therefore, most MMA analysts believe an interim title fight between Emmett and the No.2-ranked Yair Rodriguez is next.

With that said, Faber continues to advocate for Emmett to fight Volkanovski next for the title. During an episode of Room Service Diaries with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell, 'The California Kid' had this to say:

"The quiet kid gets overlooked a lot. It's always the mouth that's talking and the kid that has trouble or whatever. The good, quiet kid just doesn't get as much attention."

Faber is referring to Emmett's lack of trash talking and over-aggressive personality. At 37 years old, a loss against Rodriguez would ruin his chances of ever getting a title shot; however, the problem is that Volkanovski could be away for a while, which could force an interim title matchup between the two contenders.

Watch Urijah Faber discuss Josh Emmett on Room Service Diaries below:

Yair Rodriguez also wants to forgo Josh Emmett fight for an instant title shot

The UFC featherweight division is in an intriguing situation. With Volkanovski likely out, the easiest solution would be an interim title fight between Emmett and Rodriguez. Unfortunately, 'El Pantera' also wants the undisputed champion next.

While backstage at UFC 277, Rodriguez told the media this about his future plans:

"What is in my mind right now is fighting Alexander Volkanovski, and that’s always on my mind right now... I’m waiting for him... No, I’m going to wait for him... I'm not fighting Josh Emmett, I'm fighting Volkanovski"

Volkanovski has been vocal about wanting to move to lightweight while the top title contenders separate themselves from the rest. Despite the fighters being unenthusiastic, an interim title fight between Rodriguez and Emmett is likely next.

