Urijah Faber reveals Clay Guida asked Sean Shelby to be booked against "young bucks" 

Clay Guida may have years of fighting experience under his belt, but even at the age of 40, he's still hungry for more. According to Urijah Faber, the UFC lightweight asked matchmaker Sean Shelby to book him against up-and-coming prospects in the promotion.

According to Faber, Guida wants to test his skills against the hungry, young fighters to prove to himself that he can still hang with the best fighters inside the octagon.

During a recent interaction with ESPN MMA's Laura Sanko, Faber discussed Guida's upcoming fight:

"You know, after I think a couple fights back, he was like, 'Hey Sean Shelby, give me some of these young bucks, yeah, some of the young up and [comers]'. He likes to challenge himself and he's definitely got a challenge here. This guy's [Claudio Puelles] a dangerous guy, he's got some nasty kicks and stand up and some great jiu-jitsu so Guida is definitely going to be tested."

Watch Faber's interaction with Laura Sanko on ESPN MMA below:

'The Carpenter' clearly got what he asked for as he's gearing up to face Claudio Puelles. The 26-year-old is currently on a four-fight winning streak inside the octagon. 'El Nino' and Guida are set to collide in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 52 this Saturday.

Clay Guida claims he has a long way to go before hanging up his gloves

Clay Guida believes he's got a long way to go before he moves on from his fighting career. The UFC veteran revealed that his upcoming bout is the last one on his current contract with the promotion and he believes he'll put up a performance that will earn him a fresh contract.

Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow Clay Guida has been fighting professionally for nearly 20 years, and at 40-years-old is one of the longest signed fighters in UFC history Clay Guida has been fighting professionally for nearly 20 years, and at 40-years-old is one of the longest signed fighters in UFC history https://t.co/Xr7H143mIE

Guida believes he's only improving as a fighter and claims he'll go out there and look to finish Puelles in their upcoming scrap. During his UFC Vegas 52 media-day interview, 'The Carpenter' stated:

"This is the last fight of a four-fight deal. So there’s no pressure on me, but I wanna prove to Dana White, to Sean Shelby, to the rest of the UFC world, the fans, that I’m here to stay. That I’m getting better at 40."

Guida has won two out of his last five fights inside the octagon and will be looking to build some momentum by picking up another win this weekend.

