US military was faking atomic bomb tests - JRE guest leaves Joe Rogan completely shocked with nuke conspiracy theory amid 'Oppenheimer' fever

Joe Rogan, the veteran UFC color commentator and host of "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, has stirred controversy with recent claims made on his show. A recent episode featuring billionaire venture capitalist Marc Andreessen saw them suggesting that the nuclear test footage was fabricated.

However, experts quickly refuted the claims, stating that the nuclear test footage from the Cold War era was authentic and recorded with specialized equipment built to withstand atomic blasts. The cameras used were carefully shielded and positioned at safe distances to capture the explosions while minimizing the impact of radiation.

Shannen Michaela @ShannenPill



What happened to the cameras while everything else was blasted away?



These look like tiny model houses, like Star Wars pre CGI pic.twitter.com/fADgkAPPaN Did the United States fake the Nuclear test videos?What happened to the cameras while everything else was blasted away?These look like tiny model houses, like Star Wars pre CGI

The conspiracy theory put forward by Andreessen revolved around the idea that the United States faked nuclear test explosions to intimidate the Russians. Blown away by the revelation, Rogan's reaction to the footage further fueled the discussion, seemingly agreeing with the theory during the podcast.

According to Marc Andreessen:

"You've seen all the grainy footage of nuclear test blasts. Well, there's always been a conspiracy theory that those were all basically fabricated at this facility, that those bombs actually were never detonated. Basically, the US military was basically faking these bomb tests to freak out the Russians."

Andreessen admitted the theories might be false, suggesting the footage could be of miniature models or potentially "faked at Lookout Mountain," a past military facility capturing nuclear test documentation in California.

The episode has sparked a heated debate within the MMA and podcast communities, with fans expressing divided opinions over the credibility of Rogan's statements.

Videos of the discussion spread rapidly across various social media platforms, further fueling the controversy. Some posts even questioned the authenticity of atomic bombs themselves.

As an influential figure in the MMA and podcasting realms, Rogan's remarks carry weight, and many argue that consistency and accuracy are essential in delivering responsible commentary. Critics have raised concerns about the impact of such claims on historical accuracy and public perception of significant historical events.

Check out the full discussion from episode #1840 of JRE below:

When Joe Rogan opened up about overwhelming anxiety amid the looming threat of global thermo-nuclear war

In a past episode of the JRE, Joe Rogan expressed his deep-seated anxiety caused by the ever-present possibility of nuclear warfare on a global scale.

Discussing the conflict between Ukraine and Russia with political commentator Konstantin Kisin, Rogan reflected on the chilling reality of a potential nuclear war that humanity seemingly has no control over.

UNN @UnityNewsNet BREAKING NEWS



Sturgeon has said NATO should not rule out enforcing a 'no-fly zone' in Ukraine.



Firstly she is a regional leader of a devolved assembly.



Secondly she knows nothing about war.



Thirdly her idiocy and virtue signalling could risk GLOBAL THERMO NUCLEAR WAR! BREAKING NEWSSturgeon has said NATO should not rule out enforcing a 'no-fly zone' in Ukraine.Firstly she is a regional leader of a devolved assembly.Secondly she knows nothing about war.Thirdly her idiocy and virtue signalling could risk GLOBAL THERMO NUCLEAR WAR! pic.twitter.com/CcWScmqGeM

Furthermore, Joe Rogan shed light on the concerning manipulation of information by the Russian government, which has been systematically shaping the public narrative to generate fear and paranoia among its citizens.

With a significant portion of the Russian population relying on television for news, the government's message has perpetuated baseless claims of an imminent NATO attack and a Ukraine filled with Nazis.

Speaking with Konstantin Kisin, Joe Rogan stated:

"That it one of the biggest f***ing sources of anxiety for people, the idea that we're living in this conflict that we have zero control over that might lead to a global thermo-nuclear war. Well, 80% of Russians get their news from TV, and the message is very consistent and very clear. The message being, 'We are about to be attacked, NATO is about to destroy us. Ukraine is full of Nazis...' It is all completely baseless."

Watch the video below: