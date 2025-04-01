"USADA do your f*cking job" - Sean Strickland exclaims after fellow middleweight nails impressive deadlift with ease while he appears to struggle

Sean Strickland last entered the octagon last month when he challenged Dricus du Plessis for the middleweight title at UFC 312, losing the bout via unanimous decision. It marked 'Tarzan's second loss to the middleweight champion, likely leaving him needing at least one win to re-enter the division's title picture.

Ad

The No.2-ranked middleweight recently shared a video of himself and fellow Michel Pereira deadlifting to his Instagram story. Strickland appeared to struggle, while 'Demolidor' was able to complete the deadlift with ease, leading the former middleweight champion to claim:

"USADA do your f***ing job"

Check out a screenshot of Sean Strickland's Instagram story below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Sean Strickland's Instagram story

Strickland and Pereira are teammates at Xtreme Couture Mixed Martial Arts, so it is likely that the former was joking with the jab about USADA. It is unclear when 'Tarzan' could return to the octagon.

Ad

Trending

While the No.2-ranked middleweight is coming off a middleweight title bout loss, 'Demolidor' recently had his eight-fight winning streak snapped, as he suffered a fifth-round TKO loss to Anthony Hernandez at UFC Fight Night 245. The No.14-ranked middleweight is set to face Abus Magomedov at UFC on ESPN 66 next month.

Sean Strickland reacts to recent stock market crash

Sean Strickland has long been vocal about his support for US President Donald Trump. The No.2-ranked middleweight took to Instagram earlier this month to voice his support for Trump's agenda amid the recent stock market crash.

Ad

'Tarzan' shared a clip of himself from the UFC 312 press conference, captioning the post:

"America first doesn't mean American corporations first. Let's goo Trump #makeamericagreatagain#americafirst Watching my stock account turn red is never fun BUT what is good for the market isn't always good for America...... Id glady drive a used manual nissan versa to not to support 6 billion dollars in profits for Ford to make trucks in Mexico and under value American workers. It's time to humanize American workers... Americans arent just a number on a spread sheet"

Ad

Check out Sean Strickland's Instagram post below:

Ad

March was reportedly the worst month for the stock market since 2022 as the S&P 500 declined by 5.8 percent. The drop comes after Trump levied tariffs on both Canadian and Mexican imports.

Despite the recent dip, Strickland believes that the tariffs are good for the American working class. The stock market has dipped 8.7 percent after peaking in mid-February.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.