"Usada left and every UFC fighter turns into Vitor" - Sean O'Malley's recent bulked up look has fans amused

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley looks bigger than ever before in his latest post on Instagram.

O'Malley uploaded a picture of himself posing, flexing his biceps, and showing off his physique.

Check out his post below:

Fans reacted to his bulked-up physique by remarking that the United States Anti-Doping Agency's exit as the official drug testing partner of the UFC has led to an increase in fighters bulking up.

"Usada left and every ufc fighter turns into vitor"

"Sean heard USADA not around anymore and had to lock in rq"

"Bro on that Paulo secret juice 🧃"

Other fans speculated and joked about a move up to a heavier weight class.

"buddy moving up to middleweight i see"

"2032 light heavyweight champ"

"Bro is lookin huge🔥"

One fan also referenced his only loss in the UFC against Marlon Vera, who also happens to be his next opponent at UFC 299.

"All that and couldn’t win Marlon Vera"

Check out the fans comments in the screenshots below:

Fans react to O'Malley's physique on Instagram.

Sean O'Malley and Ilia Topuria go back and forth and argue about their star power

Sean O'Malley and featherweight challenger Ilia Topuria had a verbal clash on social media after O'Malley's comments about Topuria being his 'Eddie'.

It was a reference to Conor McGregor's move up from featherweight to lightweight to successfully challenge for Eddie Alvarez's title. Topuria hit back at O'Malley's comments by claiming that the two will never meet in the octagon because of 'Sugar's' alleged younger fanbase.

"I offered to fight you but the UFC told me that you are only good for fighting in teenagers' places, because that’s your only fan base .Our fight will never happen. After fighting Volk I will fight Conor. and you will come as a fan boy. After seeing your ppv numbers the only thing I can offer you is that you fight in the preliminaries of my card."

Check out his post below:

Expand Tweet

Sean O'Malley responded by picking apart the tweet and made multiple points in retort. He offered to place a bet on which of the two fighters would see a pay-per-view better. The two will headline consecutive UFC numbered events with Topuria fighting for the featherweight title at UFC 298 and O'Malley defending his bantamweight title at UFC 299.

"Couple things here. 1st. Teenagers places ? No understando 2nd. Let’s make a bet on PPV numbers. 100k cash whoever’s PPV is bigger. If you don’t have 100k that’s fine you can do 4 payments of 25k. 3rd. Conor doesn’t know who you are."

Check out Sean O'Malley's post below:

Expand Tweet