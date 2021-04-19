'USADA is a load of sh*t' - Cody Garbrandt backs Conor McGregor's recent callout of anti-doping agency

Cody Garbrandt has backed Conor McGregor in his recent callout of USADA over no longer disclosing the names of athletes caught using prohibited substances.

Conor McGregor recently called out USADA for not naming athletes who use banned substances while referring to a 2019 incident involving Nate Diaz. According to McGregor, Diaz was allowed to compete against Jorge Masvidal that year despite having traces of banned substances in his body because it was a big fight in terms of revenue.

McGregor even urged the current senior vice president of Athlete Health and Performance for the UFC, Jeff Novitzky, to explain why USADA has stopped naming athletes who test positive for banned substances.

.@JeffNovitzkyUFC how come the public isn’t told about positive tests anymore? How after the Nate Diaz steroid debacle, where he produced his own nutrition companies tainted multivitamin, was instantly cleared prior to a mega money fight, are we now in the dark on test results? — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 18, 2021

Well anyways thanks for clearing that up for me Jeff, the silence makes perfect sense. Also where is my usada over 50 clean tests completed jacket I see everyone else get?

I want to wipe my ass with it. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 18, 2021

Garbrandt took to Twitter to echo McGregor's sentiments, claiming that USADA knows the fighters who are using banned substances and intentionally refrains from testing them. Like McGregor, Garbrandt's former foe TJ Dillashaw was also caught for using PEDs and was even suspended for a couple of years.

"USADA is a load of sh*t. They know fighters are doped up and still don’t test them. Then want to apologize when state athletic commissions catch cheaters and not them," Garbrandt tweeted.

USada is a load of shit. They know fighters are doped up and still don’t test them. Then want to apologize when state athletic commissions catch cheaters and not them 😂😂 https://t.co/dQPut3ppyz — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) April 19, 2021

Conor McGregor has his task cut out for him ahead of UFC 264

Conor McGregor is known to be one of the cleanest fighters in the UFC. He does not have a history of testing positive so it is strange that the Irishman was tested twice in the span of a week. McGregor seems to think that his animalistic training regime in preparation for the fight against Dustin Poirier might have caught USADA's attention.

McGregor is scheduled to take on Dustin Poirier in a high-stakes trilogy fight which is set to take place on July 10th at UFC 264. The Irishman's return to the Octagon in January this year didn't pan out the way he might have imagined it, as he fell to a devastating TKO loss to The Diamond.

Conor McGregor must now win against Poirier at all costs to keep his hopes of winning another title in the UFC alive.