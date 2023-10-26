USADA's updated test results show submission of samples from Conor McGregor two weeks after enrollment in the program

USADA's updated test results reportedly show a recent submission of samples from Conor McGregor, which comes two weeks after he re-entered the testing pool.

TSN MMA journalist Aaron Bronster reported that the former two-division UFC champion has already been tested after enrolling in the program. He tweeted an updated photo featuring the Irishman's testing status, which shows that he has already submitted three samples to USADA in one session.

Bronsteter wrote:

"USADA has updated their athlete test results and it shows that Conor McGregor has submitted his first samples in over two years...USADA sent out a release a few weeks ago confirming that McGregor had re-enrolled in the UFC's anti-doping program."

McGregor's re-entry into the USADA testing pool coincided with the UFC announcing that they would be ending their relationship with the anti-doping agency in favor of Drug Free Sport International.

'The Notorious' could have removed himself once again to avoid dealing with the agency after they made comments regarding his status in their press release. However,his test sample indicates that he is open to being tested until the end of their relationship with the UFC.

It remains to be seen whether USADA will test Conor McGregor more frequently, especially now that it has been announced that the UFC will be using the services of another drug testing agency beginning on January 1, 2024.

Conor McGregor expected to attend the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou bout in Saudi Arabia

Conor McGregor has appeared at a number of combat sports events this year and is expected to add another one to the list this Saturday.

The former two-division UFC champion posted a voice note on his X account, where he revealed that he will be attending the heavyweight boxing clash between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Irishman is no stranger to boxer vs. MMA bouts, as he was part of the biggest one when he boxed Floyd Mayweather in 2017. It was a very lucrative payday and resulted in him becoming a much bigger mainstream star.

He said:

"Just getting on to happily announce I will be heading to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia early AM tomorrow for the big blockbuster fight between boxer Tyson Fury and mixed martial artist Francis Ngannou."

