USADA suspends UFC light heavyweight Ovince Saint Preux for second anti-doping violation

Ovince Saint Preux has been suspended for six months by the United States Anti-Doping Agency, or USADA, after failing a drug test for the second time in his career. The former interim light heavyweight title challenger will be eligible to make his return on December 17, 2023, as the failed test took place on June 17th.

USADA released a statement, which stated, in part:

"USADA announced today that Ovince Saint Preux, of Knoxville, Tenn., has accepted a six-month sanction for his second violation of the UFC® Anti-Doping Policy after testing positive for a prohibited substance. Saint Preux received his first violation after testing positive for multiple prohibited substances from a contaminated supplement and served a three-month period of ineligibility beginning on October 25, 2019."

The statement continued:

"Saint Preux, 40, tested positive for 3α-hydroxy-5α-androst-1-en-17-one (a long-term metabolite of 1-Androstenedione and/or 1-Testosterone) as the result of urine samples collected out-of-competition on June 17, 2023, and July 11, 2023. Because Saint Preux was not yet notified of his first positive test when his second test was collected, the two positive tests are combined into a single violation, as required under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy."

Saint Preux provided USADA officials with a container of the product that he was taking, which did not list any banned substances. The testing agency has since added the product to the 'High Risk List'. While fighters often face lengthier suspensions for their second violation, 'OSP' had his suspension reduced as the product was contaminated and it was ruled that it wasn't taken to enhance his performance.

How has Ovince Saint Preux performed in his mixed martial arts career?

Ovince Saint Preux holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 26-17, including a 14-12 record since joining the UFC nearly a decade ago. The unranked light heavyweight has struggled over his past 11 fights with a 4-7 record. Saint Preux notably faced Jon Jones for the interim light heavyweight title at UFC 197 back in 2016, losing via unanimous decision.

He was scheduled to face Ion Cutelaba at UFC on ESPN 50, however, the bout was canceled on July 20th for unknown reasons. Following Monday's news of his two positive tests, the latter of which took place just over a week before the cancellation, it is likely that they played a role. It is unclear if 'OSP', who is 40 years old, will make his return to the octagon following his suspension.