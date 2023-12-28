USADA watched Paige VanZant poop: '12 Gauge' shares insane "TMI" bathroom story about UFC weight-cutting

Paige VanZant recently shared intimate details about her UFC weight-cutting ordeals and how invasive USADA was of her privacy. Joined by her husband Austin Vanderford on episode #6 of her A Kickass Love Story podcast, '12 Gauge' revealed the alarming lengths USADA went to in their anti-doping campaign.

During a conversation with Vanderford, who revealed that he experienced a fulfilling release of sorts from weight-cutting, VanZant disagreed. She does not share her husband's view on weight-cutting and cited a harrowing experience with USADA, who forced her to use the bathroom in their presence.

"Every single time I would weigh-in, I would try to rehydrate... instantly sick. So, part of USADA is once they see you, you cannot leave their sight, because, you know, it's the whole anti-doping. Maybe you're gonna go do something to mask the drugs or take something. I don't even know right now. So, I had my drug tester in the bathroom with me for two hours, while I sh*t my brains out."

Check out Paige VanZant detailing (32:21) her graphic experience with USADA in the clip below:

Fortunately for VanZant, she no longer has to tolerate such extreme anti-doping measures, as she is no longer a UFC fighter, having left the promotion in 2020. Furthermore, she has not taken part in any combat sports event since her 2021 loss to Rachael Ostovich at BKFC 19.

She has, however, dabbled in sports entertainment by appearing in pro-wrestling promotion AEW, with her last appearance there being as recent as May 2022.

Was Paige VanZant ever undefeated?

Back in late 2013, the UFC signed Paige VanZant to be the next great face of women's MMA, like Ronda Rousey. Unfortunately, she was without an unbeaten record. Instead, she boasted a record of three wins and just one loss. Regardless of not being undefeated, her start in the UFC went fairly well.

Expand Tweet

She won her first three fights, with two of them being finishes. Unfortunately, the UFC overestimated her potential and paired her up with future strawweight champion Rose Namajunas, who submitted her with a rear-naked choke in round five. From then onwards, VanZant never mounted another win streak again.