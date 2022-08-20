"Fu** USADA"- Paulo Costa irritated at USADA due to the time of testing for him during an odd hour

Paulo Costa was already dealing with a lot of stress to make weight for his UFC 278 fight against Luke Rockhold, so the Brazilian middleweight didn't appreciate a 6AM visit from USADA to draw his blood.

Costa made weight without problems, hitting the scale at 185.5 pounds. Immediately after stepping off the scale, he put his middle fingers up and declared "F*** USADA!" In a social media post on Twitter, he explained his anger at the UFC's drug testing agency.

"F*** the the boss on Usada who sent their agents this morning at my sleep room 6 am to take my blood out!!! I was cutting weight very dehydrated and they wants took my blood ! F*** those guys!!! I never been caught by usada test I don’t need this f*** s***"

Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) @BorrachinhaMMA Fuck the the boss on Usada who sent their agents this morning at my sleep room 6 am to take my blood out!!! I was cutting weight very dehydrated and they wants took my blood ! Fuck those guys!!! I never been caught by usada test I don’t need this fuck shit Fuck the the boss on Usada who sent their agents this morning at my sleep room 6 am to take my blood out!!! I was cutting weight very dehydrated and they wants took my blood ! Fuck those guys!!! I never been caught by usada test I don’t need this fuck shit https://t.co/dtFJQ61ezW

Paulo Costa isn't the first fighter to be upset at USADA regarding poorly timed drug tests. Alexander Volkanovski recently recounted how USADA woke him up in the middle of his sleep cycle on the day of his second Max Holloway fight. Volkanovski blamed the incident on a less-than-stellar performance in that fight that led to a close decision win.

While USADA needs the authority to test fighters at random times in order to detect performance enhancing drugs that clear the body quickly, the UFC may want to stipulate some sort of system to keep them from interfering with athletes this close to their fights.

Luke Rockhold attacks Paulo Costa for saying he's "never been caught" by USADA

Given the animosity between Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold leading up to their UFC 278 fight, it's unsurprising that Rockhold would attack Costa over his USADA tweet. On Instagram, Rockhold noted:

"Good to know you've never been 'caught' using steroids you stupid f***."

'Borrachinha' responded by writing:

"Luke Rockhold, is accusing me of using steroids your best excuse for falling unconscious? Sorry but it's not enough."

Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) @BorrachinhaMMA 🫵 Is accusing me of using steroids your best excuse for get knocked out cold ? sorry but it's not enough Is accusing me of using steroids your best excuse for get knocked out cold ? sorry but it's not enough 👋👍🫵 https://t.co/NNcQd2ahet

Costa has never tested positive for PEDs, although he was suspended for six months after USADA discovered he had used an IV drip after weigh-ins at UFC 212 and UFC 217. Costa was initially looking at a two-year suspension but had his sentence reduced under a 'substantial assistance' clause that encourages fighters to provide USADA information on other doping violations in the sport.

Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold goes down at UFC 278 on August 20 from Salt Lake City, Utah. It is the co-main event, followed up by a welterweight title fight between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ryan Harkness