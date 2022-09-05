"Usain Bolt has a better performance than Jesse Owens - is it because he's really better?" - Georges St-Pierre explains why the best fighter ever "is not born yet"

UFC Hall of Famer and former two-division champion Georges St-Pierre believes that there is still a long way to go until the best ever fighter is "born."

'GSP' is widely regarded as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time and is one of the UFC's most accomplished fighters. The Canadian (26-2) is a former welterweight and middleweight champion, defending the 170-pound title nine consecutive times. The 41-year-old is also tied with Neil Magny for the most wins at welterweight (19) and holds the record for the most title-fight wins in the division (12).

St-Pierre was interviewed by the UFC at this past weekend's Paris event. He was asked whether or not he was irritated that there are fighters that may surpass him and his accomplisments.

'Rush' responded:

"There will always be another guy and another guy and another guy. The best fighter that ever lived is not born yet. What I mean is that in combat sports, it's very subjective. We're always trying to find out who will win between Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali or Tyson Fury. The truth is, as time goes by, performances get better."

Georges St-Pierre added:

"I can prove my point, just look at the 100 meters. We know that Usain Bolt has a better performance than Jesse Owens. Is it because he's really better or is it because he has access to more knowledge and technology? The fighters of today are better than the fighters of yesterday, but the fighters of tomorrow will be better than the fighters of today."

Catch the full interview here:

Georges St-Pierre believes Khamzat Chimaev has everything it takes to become a UFC champion

Georges St-Pierre also recently weighed in on Khamzat Chimaev's upcoming welterweight bout with Nate Diaz at UFC 279 this weekend.

Chimaev is ranked No.3 in the 170-pound division and is considered one of the hottest prospects in MMA. 'Borz' has fought five times in the UFC, winning all of his bouts. The 28-year-old's last appearance was a Fight of the Night performance against Gilbert Burns.

Many are expecting the Chechen-born Swede to fight for the title if he can defeat Diaz in Saturday's main event, and 'GSP' has given his thoughts on Chimaev's chances of becoming a UFC champ.

During a UFC Athlete Q&A at UFC Paris, 'Rush' said:

"Yes, Khamzat [Chimaev] is very good. He's got all the skills. He's very good, and he's showcased incredible durability and great mental strength in his last fight with Gilbert Burns. Because he was pushed to the limit, and that's when you recognize a true warrior, a true champion, than a contender. When he faced those moments of adversity, and some collapse but some pushed through and succeed."

Catch the full Q&A with Georges St-Pierre here:

Edited by Harvey Leonard