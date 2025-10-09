  • home icon
  "Useless fight" - Fans turned off by Charles Oliveira's big callout for next clash against current UFC title holder

"Useless fight" - Fans turned off by Charles Oliveira's big callout for next clash against current UFC title holder

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Published Oct 09, 2025 05:18 GMT
Fans react to Charles Oliveira wanting to face a UFC legend. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Fans react to Charles Oliveira wanting to face a UFC legend. [Image courtesy: Getty]

MMA fans all around the world have taken notice of Charles Oliveira's desire to face a UFC fighter who currently holds a belt in the organization. The majority of them are opposed to a potential clash between the two.

Oliveira is set to make his octagon return in a lightweight bout against No. 8-ranked contender Mateusz Gamrot in the main event of UFC Rio on Saturday at the Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro. Ahead of his comeback, the Brazilian recently spoke to Shakiel Mahjouri and expressed his wish to challenge Max Holloway for his BMF belt next in a rematch:

''I want my next fight to be against Max Holloway for the BMF title''
Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Useless fight''

Another stated:

''Charles is done. You had a good run, but it's clearly over''

Other fans wrote:

''Both brutally smoked unconscious by Topuria less than 4 months ago and less than 1 year ago. Fight does absolutely nothing for the divison and wastes everyones time.''
''Nope, I don't. Oliveira needs to just get fit, fighting, and winning again. He is 2-3 over his last five fights (2 title fights that he lost), and while I don't think he is done, I see very little appeal in a BMF fight with Max.''
Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]
Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Notably, during their first encounter at UFC Fight Night 74 in 2015, Oliveira suffered an esophagus injury, resulting in an opening-round knockout victory for Holloway.

As for their recent octagon outings, Oliveira is coming off a brutal first-round knockout loss to Ilia Topuria, who captured the vacant lightweight gold in the main event of UFC 317. Meanwhile, Holloway defended his BMF belt in a trilogy matchup against Dustin Poirier, securing a unanimous decision win at UFC 318 earlier this year.

Charles Oliveira opens up about his potential retirement

Ahead of the Mateusz Gamrot fight at UFC Rio, Charles Oliveira spoke to MMA Junkie and dismissed the reports of his MMA retirement:

''Look, listen, the retirement talk is in your guys' head. I've never said anything about retiring. Not a moment I've talked bout retirement, but in every interview I get asked. I don't know if I'm fighting bad or if you guys want me to retire. I don't know what's happening. Every interview I give, people talk 'retirement, retirement.' At no point have I ever thought or contemplated about that, but all the questions are the same. I'm not thinking about it."
