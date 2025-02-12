Usman Nurmagomedov bursts into laughter before giving an elegant response to Conor McGregor trashing his family name [VIDEO]

Usman Nurmagomedov recently burst into laughter before giving a very elegant response to Conor McGregor trashing his family name. The Bellator lightweight champion noted that the Irishman needs to realize that many people look up to him and let go of his hatred.

The former two-division champion has been at odds with the famous family since his rivalry with Khabib Nurmagomedov that culminated in their record-setting clash at UFC 229. Since his loss to the Dagestani and the post-fight brawl, McGregor has continued bashing Nurmagomedov and his family in several outbursts on social media.

The most recent rant came after 'The Eagle's' cousin, Usman earned a majority decision over fellow Irishman Paul Hughes, which was the latest chapter of the Dagestan vs. Ireland MMA rivalry.

While speaking to MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn, the PFL star responded to the Irishman constantly bashing his family with humor rather than hatred. Nurmagomedov mentioned that McGregor should change how he conducts himself because of the current age of social media:

"This is hard time for people to be honest and you have to be good example because everyone right now living on the phone...When you show bad example, this is very bad... Brother, a lot of people watching you. You have to be good example. I try to follow these rules. I'm not good guy. I'm not 100 percent good guy. I'm not so kind, I'm not so humble. I know this, but I have to be. I have to try, I have to learn, I have to change some things, my mistakes."

Usman Nurmagomedov claims Conor McGregor hasn't gotten over loss to Khabib

In addition to giving an elegant response to Conor McGregor after bashing his family's name, Usman Nurmagomedov recently claimed that the Irishman hasn't gotten over his loss to Khabib.

While speaking to MMA Fighting, Nurmagomedov mentioned that McGregor's kids will be reminded of his famous loss to 'The Eagle' because he still hasn't gotten over it and moved on:

"When [McGregor's] kids are 18 [years old], people will say, 'Hey, your father tried to do some crazy stuff, but some guy from mountain, from Dagestan come to America and kicked your father's a**."

