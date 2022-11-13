Bellator lightweight prospect Usman Nurmagomedov recently revealed what it's like to train with 'The Eagle'.

Usman Nurmagomedov is the younger cousin of UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov. He currently fights in Bellator MMA, where he is on a four-fight winning streak. The 24-year-old is set to fight for the lightweight title in the promotion at Bellator 288 on November 18.

The Dagestani trains with former lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has also cornered his fights in the past. In a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of SHAK MMA, Usman Nurmagomedov opened up about his experience while training with the former UFC lightweight champ.

The 24-year-old revealed that 'The Eagle' is an extremely disciplined and strict coach who constantly pushes his teammates to train harder:

"With Khabib, you kind of don't really have time to rest. So, when you are training for two hours straight, it's constant training, training, training and training and you can't stop... And if he sees you stop, he might even kick you out of the gym. He says, 'If you want to rest you can go home and rest there. Your mom can pour you tea and you can stay at home. If you want to train, you have to train at the gym.'"

You can check out Nurmagomedov's full interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of SHAK MMA below:

Usman Nurmagomedov all set to fight for the lightweight championship at Bellator 288

Usman Nurmagomedov, who made his Bellator debut in 2021, is set to face current lightweight champion Patricky Freire. The Dagestani, who is currently undefeated in his MMA career, has 15 pro-MMA wins.

Since his promotional debut, the 24-year-old has won four consecutive matches to earn a shot at division gold. While his first match was a decision victory over Mike Hamel, his subsequent accomplishments included one knockout and two submissions- Luis Muro, Patrik Pietila, and Christopher Gonzalez, respectively.

On the other hand, Patricky Freire has a professional record of 24 wins and 10 losses. At Bellator 270 in November last year, 'Pitbull' won the vacant lightweight championship with a second-round TKO victory over Peter Queally.

