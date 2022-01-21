5 opponents for Usman Nurmagomedov in Bellator

Usman Nurmagomedov has made a strong case for being the top prospect in Bellator. The 23-year-old is the No.3-ranked lightweight and looks determined to prove he’s among the best in the sport. The cousin of former UFC lightweight champion, Khabib, also has an unbeaten MMA record of 14-0. He also trains under coach Javier Mendez at AKA, along with his cousin.

2022 could be a breakout year for Usman as he competes against others ranked in the top-10. Last year, he was adamant that he’d like a step up in competition and he’ll most likely get his wish. Although he is currently dealing with legal troubles following a hit-and-run incident, the promotion could give him a second chance.

Usman’s potential may play a factor in that decision and that he hasn’t been a liability since joining the promotion. This list will look at 5 possible opponents for Usman Nurmagomedov in Bellator.

#5. Nurmagomedov vs. Myles Jury

A perfect first test for Usman is Myles ‘Fury’ Jury, who's currently the No.8-ranked lightweight in Bellator. The bout would be a great way to assess Usman’s development and see if he'd be as dominant against top-10 opponents.

Jury’s an experienced fighter that has competed in promotions like KOTC and the UFC. Some of Jury’s notable wins include Diego Sanchez, Michael Johnson, and Takanori Gomi. ‘Fury’ is coming off a submission loss to Sidney Outlaw. It was a setback as he had won back-to-back fights prior to that loss and was closing in on a title shot.

This bout would make sense for ‘Fury’ because it offers him an opportunity to get back in the top-5. For Usman, the fight benefits him as he'd be able to prove that his status in the division is no fluke. Jury would have his hands full as the Russian is a well-rounded fighter that doesn’t rely solely on his takedowns.

