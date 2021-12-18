"Every person must be responsible for his actions" - Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts to cousin Usman's arrest in Russia

Khabib Nurmagomedov has put forth his opinion on his cousin Usman Nurmagomedov’s arrest in Russia. ‘The Eagle’ notably asserted that Usman “must be responsible for his actions”.

During a recent press conference promoting his Eagle FC MMA organization, Khabib Nurmagomedov was questioned regarding Usman’s recent car incident and the ensuing legal issues. Upon being asked by a reporter for his family’s reaction to the issue and whether he’s offered his cousin any advice on how to deal with the situation, Khabib stated:

“Of course, we had conversations. We have them now. The Investigative Committee dealt with this. I didn’t go there. I didn’t call anyone. I didn’t ask anyone. Every person must be responsible for his actions. It doesn’t matter is it Khabib, or Nagornyi, or someone else, or Usman. I don’t know what to answer to you. You know that authorities made some declarations. You can find all information on the web. It is opened. You mean our family reaction?”

In response to the reporter suggesting that Khabib Nurmagomedov had been supporting and advising Usman Nurmagomedov during this difficult time, Khabib said:

“Yes…Believe me, it is very hard to solve a problem with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Investigative Committee. It is even hard to talk to him. The measures were, firstly, tough enough, secondly, right. I don’t think you need to know details…Thank you.”

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov respond to Usman Nurmagomedov’s arrest in Russia in the video below (*Translation courtesy: Fights Flashback YouTube channel):

Bellator’s statement on Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousin Usman arrest

The incident and arrest involving Usman Nurmagomedov took place in Russia in November. As reported by TASS, Usman and his friend Kamal Idrisov were taken into custody at Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow, Russia. They were arrested after they’d allegedly run over and injured a police officer at Kaspiysk Airport.

Furthermore, as reported by MMA Fighting, Bellator MMA issued the following statement in response to Usman’s arrest in Russia:

“The promotion has been made aware of the situation involving Usman Nurmagomedov and is in the process of gathering information and have no further comment at this time.”

Usman Nurmagomedov, 23, has been touted by many as a future Bellator lightweight champion and as someone who could eventually go on to great heights of success in the UFC as well. Meanwhile, Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from MMA in October 2020.

The former UFC lightweight champion bid adieu to MMA with an undefeated professional record of 29-0 and is hailed as one of the greatest fighters of all time. Presently, Khabib Nurmagomedov enjoys a successful career as an entrepreneur and a part-time coach.

