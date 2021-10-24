"Khabib taught me everything" - Usman Nurmagomedov heaps praise on 'The Eagle' after dominant win at Bellator 269

Usman Nurmagomedov has praised his cousin Khabib Nurmagomedov.

After securing an impressive first-round stoppage win at tonight’s Bellator 269 event, the 23-year-old rising lightweight star expressed his gratitude towards Khabib and noted that ‘The Eagle’ taught him everything.

During his post-fight interview, Usman Nurmagomedov was asked whether he’s spoken to Bellator MMA president Scott Coker about a potential shot at the lightweight title.

The Dagestani was also questioned about how different his style is to that of Khabib. He seems to have more of a striking-heavy style, whereas the former UFC lightweight champion has always been known as a grappling specialist. Via a translator, Usman Nurmagomedov responded:

“When it comes to talking to Scott about the next title [shot], I have not yet talked to Scott about anything. But when it comes to me and Khabib... Khabib taught me everything. And I’m always training with Khabib. I always mirror his technique. And everything I know is just; I do the way Khabib does it because, for quite obvious reasons. And for me, he is an idol. So, obviously, that’s where I’m trying to get myself to.”

Watch Usman Nurmagomedov’s Bellator 269 post-fight interview below:

Usman Nurmagomedov could catapult himself into title contention in 2022

Usman Nurmagomedov faced Patrik Pietila in a lightweight bout at Bellator 269 and made short work of his opponent. The 23-year-old dominantly defeated Pietila via first-round submission. The undefeated Russian's professional MMA record now stands at 14-0.

Following his spectacular victory at Bellator’s first event in Russia, Usman Nurmagomedov asserted that he’d like to face tougher opposition when he returns to the cage. The surging contender is being touted by many as a future world champion.

Keeping in line with the high expectations that many in the MMA community have from him, Usman Nurmagomedov is lobbying for a top 10-ranked opponent for his next fight.

Also Read

Presently, the Bellator lightweight division is wide open. That's because Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire vacated the gold earlier this month. His brother Patricky ‘Freire is set to face Peter Queally for the vacant title.

The consensus is that a few more wins could help Usman Nurmagomedov throw his name into the title mix in 2022.

Edited by Harvey Leonard