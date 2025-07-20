"Usyk is the GOAT!" - Boxing world reacts as Oleksandr Usyk KOs Daniel Dubois to become two-time undisputed heavyweight champion

The boxing community has taken notice of Oleksandr Usyk's knockout victory over Daniel Dubois to become a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion. Many expressed their admiration for the 38-year-old, who put on an impressive display of his abilities inside the squared circle.Usyk faced Dubois for the second time in a heavyweight title unification bout on Saturday at Wembley Stadium in London. The Ukrainian demonstrated his dominance by dropping his opponent with a strong right hand in the fifth round. Moments later, a crushing left hook dropped Dubois to the canvas, prompting the referee to call the bout off as the Brit was unable to beat the count.Check out the post below:Usyk's strong performance sparked reaction from many in the boxing world.WBC cruiserweight champion Badou Jack wrote:''Usyk is the GOAT!''WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson praised Usyk, writing:''Bro dude so great it’s unbelievable, 38 years old a natural cruiserweight with a skill set that the heavyweight division don’t know how to deal with.. S/O to @usykaa Great role model my guy!''Jake Paul, who engaged in a face-off with Usyk after the latter's victory, wrote:''Congrats to one of the greatest heavyweights of all time @usykaa on a huge win. I respect you a lot. Now we do an MMA match for the world @MostVpromotions''Dillon Danis wrote:''Wow, what a performance. Oleksandr Usyk moved up from cruiserweight, ran through everyone, and became the lineal heavyweight champion. That’s insanely impressive. He’s the best heavyweight boxer of all time.''Check out more reactions below:Screenshots of boxing community's reaction to Oleksandr Usyk's win over Daniel DuboisIn their first meeting in Krakow, Poland, in 2023, Usyk retained his WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight belts. With a spectacular victory in their rematch, the two-time undisputed champion extends his undefeated professional record to 24 wins, which includes 15 knockouts. Notably, he was also the first undisputed cruiserweight champion.