  • home icon
  • MMA
  • "Usyk is the GOAT!" - Boxing world reacts as Oleksandr Usyk KOs Daniel Dubois to become two-time undisputed heavyweight champion

"Usyk is the GOAT!" - Boxing world reacts as Oleksandr Usyk KOs Daniel Dubois to become two-time undisputed heavyweight champion

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Jul 20, 2025 02:45 GMT
Oleksandr Usyk (left) earns everyone
Oleksandr Usyk (left) earns everyone's praise by defeating Daniel Dubois (right). [Image courtesy: Getty]

The boxing community has taken notice of Oleksandr Usyk's knockout victory over Daniel Dubois to become a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion. Many expressed their admiration for the 38-year-old, who put on an impressive display of his abilities inside the squared circle.

Ad

Usyk faced Dubois for the second time in a heavyweight title unification bout on Saturday at Wembley Stadium in London. The Ukrainian demonstrated his dominance by dropping his opponent with a strong right hand in the fifth round. Moments later, a crushing left hook dropped Dubois to the canvas, prompting the referee to call the bout off as the Brit was unable to beat the count.

Check out the post below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Usyk's strong performance sparked reaction from many in the boxing world.

WBC cruiserweight champion Badou Jack wrote:

''Usyk is the GOAT!''
Ad

WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson praised Usyk, writing:

''Bro dude so great it’s unbelievable, 38 years old a natural cruiserweight with a skill set that the heavyweight division don’t know how to deal with.. S/O to @usykaa Great role model my guy!''

Jake Paul, who engaged in a face-off with Usyk after the latter's victory, wrote:

Ad
''Congrats to one of the greatest heavyweights of all time @usykaa on a huge win. I respect you a lot. Now we do an MMA match for the world @MostVpromotions''

Dillon Danis wrote:

''Wow, what a performance. Oleksandr Usyk moved up from cruiserweight, ran through everyone, and became the lineal heavyweight champion. That’s insanely impressive. He’s the best heavyweight boxer of all time.''
Ad

Check out more reactions below:

Screenshots of boxing community&#039;s reaction to Oleksandr Usyk&#039;s win over Daniel Dubois
Screenshots of boxing community's reaction to Oleksandr Usyk's win over Daniel Dubois

In their first meeting in Krakow, Poland, in 2023, Usyk retained his WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight belts. With a spectacular victory in their rematch, the two-time undisputed champion extends his undefeated professional record to 24 wins, which includes 15 knockouts. Notably, he was also the first undisputed cruiserweight champion.

About the author
Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat Kumar Jena

Twitter icon

Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.

Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.

In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.

Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.

He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications