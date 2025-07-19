Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois 2: Full results

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois 2 is in the books. The boxing event took place at Wembley Stadium in London on July 19 and featured a total of six bouts across three weight classes. This article recaps the fights and explores the full results.Main event: Heavyweight - Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois 2In the main event, Oleksandr Usyk, the WBA (super), WBO, WBC, IBO, and The Ring heavyweight champion, faced off against Daniel Dubois, the IBF heavyweight champion, in a rematch.In their previous encounter, Usyk had won by knocking Dubois out in the ninth round. In this rematch, Usyk demonstrated his technical skills once again, landing precise combinations and counters against Dubois. After knocking Dubois once, Usyk followed up with another beautiful left in the fifth round to end the fight.Official Result: Oleksandr Usyk def. Daniel Dubois by knockout (Round 5)Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois 2: Undercard resultsCo-main event: Heavyweight - Lawrence Okolie vs. Kevin LerenaIn the co-main event, WBC Silver heavyweight champion Lawrence Okolie faced WBC bridgerweight champion Kevin Lerena in a heavyweight bout. This was Okolie's second professional fight at heavyweight. As the fight began, he appeared to land precise strikes against Lerena.The British fighter maintained his momentum throughout most of the rounds. Ultimately, after 10 rounds, the judges awarded Okolie a unanimous decision victory.Official Result: Lawrence Okolie def. Kevin Lerena by unanimous decision (2 x 100-90, 99-91)Light heavyweight - Daniel Lapin vs. Lewis EdmondsonWBA Continental and IBF Intercontinental light heavyweight champion Daniel Lapin defended his titles against fellow undefeated boxer Lewis Edmondson. Both fighters were eager to put a blemish on each other's records.As the bout began, Lapin and Edmondson approached the fight cautiously. After a closely contested 10 rounds, two judges scored the contest in favor of the Ukrainian, while one judge declared it a draw.Official Result: Daniel Lapin def. Lewis Edmondson by majority decision (2 x 96-94, 95-95)Heavyweight - Vladyslav Sirenko vs. Solomon DacresUkrainian fighter Vladyslav Sirenko, with an undefeated record of 22-0, faced off against Solomon Dacres. Despite Sirenko's greater experience, he appeared to have difficulty countering Dacres' combination punches.After ten rounds, the judges awarded the victory to Dacres, and Sirenko suffered the first defeat of his professional career.Official Result: Solomon Dacres def. Vladyslav Sirenko by unanimous decision (99-91, 98-92, 99-92)Super lightweight - Aadam Hamed vs. Ezequiel GregoresFormer world boxing champion Prince Naseem Hamed’s son, Aadam Hamed, who holds an unbeaten professional record of 5-0, faced veteran Ezequiel Gregores from Argentina.As the opening round began, Hamed, fighting from a southpaw stance, was on the offensive. Despite Gregores landing some counterattacks, the referee in charge awarded the victory to Hamed after the four-round bout.Official Result: Aadam Hamed def. Ezequiel Gregores by points (40-36)Super lightweight - Lasha Guruli vs. James Francis2024 Olympic medalist Lasha Guruli faced off against 24-year-old James Francis in his second professional boxing match. As the six-round bout commenced, Guruli took an aggressive approach, while Francis maintained a more cautious strategy.Guruli continued to apply pressure throughout the match, and after the fourth round, the referee stopped the fight after receiving a stoppage call from Francis' corner.Official Result: Lasha Guruli def. James Francis by TKO (Retirement)Check out the full results of Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois 2 below:Full CardMain event: Heavyweight - Oleksandr Usyk def. Daniel Dubois by KO (Round 5)Co-main event: Heavyweight - Lawrence Okolie def. Kevin Lerena by unanimous decision (2 x 100-90, 99-91)Light heavyweight: Daniel Lapin def. Lewis Edmondson by majority decision (2 x 96-94, 95-95)Heavyweight: Solomon Dacres def. Vladyslav Sirenko by unanimous decision (99-91, 98-92, 99-92)Super lightweight: Aadam Hamed def. Ezequiel Gregores by points (40-36)Super lightweight: Lasha Guruli def. James Francis by TKO (Retirement)