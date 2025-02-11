Uzbekistan-born former UFC fighter shares alarming prediction as Donald Trump gives "LET HELL BREAK OUT" ultimatum to Hamas amid Israel conflict

President Donald Trump has issued a stern ultimatum to Hamas, demanding the release of all remaining hostages by Saturday noon. He warned that if this deadline is not met, the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas should be canceled, and chaos will ensue.

In a detailed address, Trump laid down a clear condition for Hamas regarding the hostages held in Gaza. This ultimatum comes as a response to reports that the release of hostages has been delayed, with Hamas blaming Israel for breaches of ceasefire conditions. Expressing impatience with the situation, Trump emphasized the urgency of freeing the captives and hinted at severe consequences if his demands are not met.

Negotiators, including envoys from both the Biden administration and President-elect Trump’s team, have been working in Doha, Qatar, along with counterparts from Egypt, to finalize a deal that calls for the exchange of 33 Israeli hostages for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

During Trump's live address, he stated:

“If all of the hostages aren’t returned by Saturday at 12:00, I would say cancel it and all bets are off and LET HELL BREAK OUT."

Reacting to Trump's statement, Uzbekistan-born former UFC fighter Saidyokub Kakhramonov shared his concerns on social media. Reflecting widespread apprehension about potential escalation in the region and in response to a post featuring Trump's address, Kakhramonov wrote:

"Real war about to start hope not tho."

“That was an early stoppage”: Dana White discloses Donald Trump’s message about UFC Saudi Arabia fight

UFC CEO Dana White recently shared a text message U.S. President Donald Trump sent him regarding a fight at UFC Saudi Arabia. White acknowledged Trump’s growing interest in the UFC in an interview with Fox Sports Australia. Moments before the UFC 312 press conference on Thursday, he stated:

“Yeah, he’s watching."

In the main event, Nassourdine Imavov faced former two-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. The bout concluded in the second round, with Imavov securing a knockout victory over Adesanya.

After White completed all post-fight duties, he revealed Trump's message, which read as:

"That was an early stoppage."

