Charles Oliveira shares ice-cold prediction for Ilia Topuria fight at UFC 317 while questioning 'El Matador's' "hunger" and "thirst"

Charles Oliveira recently shared his prediction for the upcoming bout against Ilia Topuria. The Brazilian expressed confidence in his ability to defeat Topuria while outlining his hunger to win the fight.

Oliveira and 'El Matador' are scheduled to face each other in the headliner bout of UFC 317 on June 28 for the vacant lightweight championship. Ahead of the fight, Topuria has been making subtle jabs while expressing his belief that he can finish 'do Bronx'.

In the pre-fight media day interview for UFC 317, Oliveira was asked for his thoughts on the matchup. In response, he said:

"[I'm] a guy that continues to stay thirsty, that is always for the win. This is for my legacy, for my history. I'm ready for this fight... He's younger, comes in undefeated, but does he want it more than I do? Does he have more hunger, more thirst than I have?"

While predicting the matchup, Oliveira further added:

"Every fighter has different levels of things, different approaches to things. Ilia's just coming out there very young, very hungry. He's also undefeated. But there's a lot to prove still... In reality, everyone knows what's going to happen. He's another dude that's talking, that's going to fold in front of me." h/t: MMA Junkie

Check out Charles Oliveira's comments below (10:44):

Ilia Topuria predicts first-round finish against Charles Oliveira

Ilia Topuria is coming off two back-to-back knockouts against Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, which have been major contributors to his confidence.

During a recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, 'El Matador' has provided his predictions for the upcoming fight against Charles Oliveira. While envisioning a finish as the result, Topuria said:

"You can never count [Oliveira] out because he's a dangerous guy. He has the most finishes in the UFC history, but I don't know, I have faced those kind of situations many, many times with Volk, with Max Holloway... So, this is what's going to happen with Charles — he thinks that he has some opportunities, but the reality is that he has not."

He added:

"The only thing he has to do is show up, and I'm going to do the rest... I'm going to finish him in the first round... because he walks forward. This is all I need."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below (15:02):

