"Keep it out of the government stuff" - Valentina Shevchenko believes Colby Covington going to the police over 'one-two punches' was not a good move

Valentina Shevchenko recently criticized Colby Covington's decision to go to the police for Jorge Masvidal's alleged attack on him outside the Papi Steak restaurant in Miami. 'Gamebred' has been charged with aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm and criminal mischief following the incident in a case that's currently ongoing.

Covington allegedly suffered a brain injury, a chipped tooth, and an abrasion on his wrist from the alleged attack by Masvidal. According to the UFC women's flyweight champion, 'Chaos' shouldn't have dragged Masvidal to court over their alleged street brawl.

She pointed out that Covington made things personal in the lead-up to the fight by bringing up his former teammate's family. As per 'Bullet', 'Chaos' should have known that tempers might flare even if the pair met outside the octagon.

She feels that it was wrong on the former interim champ's part to involve the police over what she believes to be "one-two punches". During a recent interaction with Sportskeeda MMA's James Lynch, Shevchenko said:

"It can happen, it's life, right? Someone was speaking too much personal stuff and that is I think that's okay but I'm not going to the police department and saying all these things [to] put in trouble for other person, I'm not that kind of person so no, I'm not supporting this behavior... It was not too bad, it was just like what, one two punch, like scratches in their watches... It's not bad, it's not too too much danger or whatever, so I would not do these things. I would keep it very personal and keep it out of the government stuff so I don't consider this as a good move."

Watch the full interview with Sportskeeda MMA below:

"I see her more skillful, more durable" - Valentina Shevchenko predicts Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza 2

Valentina Shevchenko believes Rose Namajunas will beat Carla Esparza in their upcoming rematch at the UFC 274 pay-per-view event on May 7. The Kyrgyzstani-Peruvian fighter said that Namajunas is getting better with every fight and believes she's the more well-rounded fighter among the two.

Shevchenko feels that although 'Thug' lost to Esparza in their first fight, Namajunas is no longer the same fighter anymore. She believes the 29-year-old is both physically and mentally stronger now and will get the job done at UFC 274:

"I see this fight definitely for Rose because I see her [as] more skillful, more durable in every aspect a little more. It's kind of like a long way after their last fight and Rose, she is not the same fighter as she was, especially mentally she's way more like stronger and determined so I see it's gonna play out for Rose."

Valentina Shevchenko is scheduled to defend the flyweight title against Taila Santos at UFC 275 on June 11.

