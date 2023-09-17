Valentina Shevchenko gives cold first reaction to split draw making serious accusations at the UFC judges

Former UFC flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko has reacted to the controversial split draw at the UFC Noche event on September 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

After a grueling 25-minute fight, 'Bullet' did her post-fight octagon interview with Daniel Cormier. During her time there, Shevchenko said that she believed to have won three of the five rounds of the fight. The 35-year-old then went on to claim that the event taking place on Mexican Independence Day might have impacted the judges' decision-making skills in the fight.

"Yeah, I think it really was 3-2 in my side but judges I think felt a little bit pressure because it's kind of like Mexican Independence Day. That's why I think they give one more [round] to the Mexican fighter," said Valentina Shevchenko.

Valentina Shevchenko's comments were met with boos from the crowd present at the T-Mobile Arena.

Check out Shevchenko's comments below:

Expand Tweet

After their first fight ended in a fourth-round submission victory for Grasso, the two flyweights got scheduled for a rematch on September 16, which is also the Mexican Independence Day.

The fight was a back-and-forth affair which ended in a split draw. The three judges scored the contest 48-47, 47-48 and 47-47. Grasso therefore retained her flyweight title on the night.