Valentina Shevchenko gives cold first reaction to split draw making serious accusations at the UFC judges

By Puneet Sharma
Modified Sep 17, 2023 05:59 GMT
UFC Fighter Valentina Shevchenko [Image credits: @bulletvalentina on Instagram]
Former UFC flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko has reacted to the controversial split draw at the UFC Noche event on September 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

After a grueling 25-minute fight, 'Bullet' did her post-fight octagon interview with Daniel Cormier. During her time there, Shevchenko said that she believed to have won three of the five rounds of the fight. The 35-year-old then went on to claim that the event taking place on Mexican Independence Day might have impacted the judges' decision-making skills in the fight.

"Yeah, I think it really was 3-2 in my side but judges I think felt a little bit pressure because it's kind of like Mexican Independence Day. That's why I think they give one more [round] to the Mexican fighter," said Valentina Shevchenko.

Valentina Shevchenko's comments were met with boos from the crowd present at the T-Mobile Arena.

Check out Shevchenko's comments below:

After their first fight ended in a fourth-round submission victory for Grasso, the two flyweights got scheduled for a rematch on September 16, which is also the Mexican Independence Day.

The fight was a back-and-forth affair which ended in a split draw. The three judges scored the contest 48-47, 47-48 and 47-47. Grasso therefore retained her flyweight title on the night.

