Valentina Shevchenko inches closer to Amanda Nunes' record following 10th title fight win at UFC 315

By Liam Fresen
Modified May 11, 2025 05:24 GMT
Valentina Shevchenko (left) moves within one win of Amanda Nunes' (right) title wins record with win at UFC 315 [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Valentina Shevchenko continues to make her case as the greatest female fighter in MMA history following UFC 315. The flyweight champion faced surging contender Manon Fiorot in the co-main event of the pay-per-view, securing a unanimous decision win after a tough five-round battle. 'Bullet' has now edged even closer to former opponent Amanda Nunes, who holds the record for the most title fight victories in UFC women's history.

Nunes is currently the consensus greatest female MMA fighter of all-time, with Shevchenko hot on her tracks. The Kyrgyz-fighter holds the record for the most title wins in the women's flyweight division, with 10. Nunes holds the most title victories in UFC women's history, at 11.

MMA journalist Jed. I Goodman took to X following Shevchenko's win to share the list of the six fighters with the mosot UFC title wins in history. The list included exclusively legendary names such as Anderson Silva, Jon Jones and Georges St. Pierre.

Goodman wrote this:

"Most title fight wins"

Check out Valentina Shevchenko's ranking amongst most title fight wins ever below:

With Natalia Silva having beaten former flyweight champion Alexa Grasso on the main card of UFC 315, the Brazilian will likely overtake Grasso as the division's No.1 contender.

Valentina Shevchenko's next opponent is yet to be decided, having refrained from calling any fighters out following her win over Fiorot. However, Silva holds a 7-0 record inside the octagon, as well as back-to-back victories over former champions in Grasso and Jessica Andrade.

Liam Fresen

Liam is a MMA and Boxing writer at Sportskeeda.

Liam's fascination with MMA was sparked by Conor McGregor, with Dustin Poirier's bout against Dan Hooker in 2020 sealing his love for the sport. Poirier remains Liam's favorite fighter, whom he admires for his attitude, fighting style, and persona both inside and outside the cage. He is an advocate for the removal of the 12-6 elbow rule in MMA.

Liam strives to report precise and relevant information by cross-checking his work, reaching out to relevant sources for comments, and adhering to Sportskeeda's guidelines. His work has been recognized on popular MMA platforms, with his article headlines featuring in YouTube recaps and appearing onscreen during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.

Outside of work, Liam enjoys playing cricket, practising Brazilian jiu-jitsu, cooking, music, and reading.

