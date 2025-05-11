Valentina Shevchenko inches closer to Amanda Nunes' record following 10th title fight win at UFC 315

Valentina Shevchenko continues to make her case as the greatest female fighter in MMA history following UFC 315. The flyweight champion faced surging contender Manon Fiorot in the co-main event of the pay-per-view, securing a unanimous decision win after a tough five-round battle. 'Bullet' has now edged even closer to former opponent Amanda Nunes, who holds the record for the most title fight victories in UFC women's history.
Nunes is currently the consensus greatest female MMA fighter of all-time, with Shevchenko hot on her tracks. The Kyrgyz-fighter holds the record for the most title wins in the women's flyweight division, with 10. Nunes holds the most title victories in UFC women's history, at 11.
MMA journalist Jed. I Goodman took to X following Shevchenko's win to share the list of the six fighters with the mosot UFC title wins in history. The list included exclusively legendary names such as Anderson Silva, Jon Jones and Georges St. Pierre.
Goodman wrote this:
"Most title fight wins"
Check out Valentina Shevchenko's ranking amongst most title fight wins ever below:
With Natalia Silva having beaten former flyweight champion Alexa Grasso on the main card of UFC 315, the Brazilian will likely overtake Grasso as the division's No.1 contender.
Valentina Shevchenko's next opponent is yet to be decided, having refrained from calling any fighters out following her win over Fiorot. However, Silva holds a 7-0 record inside the octagon, as well as back-to-back victories over former champions in Grasso and Jessica Andrade.