UFC 315: Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena: Main card, start time, main event walkouts, and more

The UFC 315 main card is a relatively short one, consisting of just four fights instead of the usual five. The event takes place at Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. on May 10, this Saturday.

Ad

The main card opener is a women's flyweight clash featuring the division's ex-champion, Alexa Grasso. She faces Brazil's Natália Silva, who is riding the wave of a 12-fight win streak, with six of those wins being in the UFC, including a unanimous decision over ex-women's strawweight champion Jéssica Andrade. Meanwhile, the Mexican star is coming off a listless loss to Valentina Shevchenko.

At bantamweight, the great José Aldo faces Firas Zahabi's younger brother, Aiemann Zahabi, who is on a five-win streak. By comparison, Aldo is struggling for form, having gone 1-2 in his last three fights, with Merab Dvalishvili and Mario Bautista handing him tough losses.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In the co-main event, the legendary Shevchenko, now a two-time women's flyweight champion, defends her title against Manon Fiorot. Shevchenko recently reclaimed her belt from Grasso in a dominant affair and must now start her second reign over the 125-pound division by defeating a woman on a 12-fight win streak.

Then, in the main event, Belal Muhammad looks to defend his welterweight title for the first time. 'Remember the Name' is on a jaw-dropping 11-fight unbeaten streak, but his opponent, Jack Della Maddalena, is on an absurd 17-fight win streak. It's a classic wrestler vs. striker matchup, and both men are more than confident in their chances of victory.

Ad

The UFC 315 main event walkouts

The UFC 315 main card starts at 10:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 7:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time) for American fans, and 10:00 PM E.D.T. (Eastern Daylight Time) for local Canadian fans. The main event walkouts, though, are expected to happen at around 11:30 PM E.T. / 8:30 PM P.T. / 11:30 PM E.D.T.

Check out the early prelims, prelims, and main card timings below:

Ad

Country Early Prelims Prelims Main Card Canada 6:30 PM E.D.T. (May 10) 8:00 PM E.D.T. (May 10) 10:00 PM E.D.T. (May 10) U.S.A. 6:30 PM E.T. / 3:30 PM P.T. (May 10) 8:00 PM E.T. / 5:00 PM P.T. (May 10) 10:00 PM E.T. / 7:00 PM P.T. (May 10) U.K. 11:30 PM B.S.T. (May 10) 1:00 AM B.S.T. (May 11) 3:00 AM B.S.T. (May 11) U.A.E. 2:30 AM G.S.T. (May 11) 4:00 AM G.S.T. (May 11) 6:00 AM G.S.T. (May 11) India 4:00 AM I.S.T. (May 11) 5:30 AM I.S.T. (May 11) 7:30 AM I.S.T. (May 11) Brazil 7:30 PM B.R.T. (May 10) 9:00 PM B.R.T. (May 10) 11:00 PM B.R.T. (May 10) Australia 9:30 AM A.E.D.T. (May 11) 11:00 AM A.E.D.T. (May 11) 1:00 PM A.E.D.T. May 11)

Ad

UFC 315 main card streaming options

The main card will be available on ESPN+ pay-per-view for American fans, while U.K. viewers can tune in on either TNT Sports or Discovery+. Indian fans can resort to SonyLIV.

The UFC 315 full main card

The current main card is as follows:

Welterweight: Belal Muhammad (c) (24-3) (1) vs. Jack Della Maddalena (17-2)

Women's flyweight: Valentina Shevchenko (c) (24-4-1) vs. Manon Fiorot (12-1)

Bantamweight: José Aldo (32-9) vs. Aiemann Zahabi (12-2)

Women's flyweight: Alexa Grasso (16-4-1) vs. Natália Silva (18-5-1)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.