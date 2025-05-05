UFC 315: Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena: Main card, start time, main event walkouts, and more

The UFC 315 main card is a relatively short one, consisting of just four fights instead of the usual five. The event takes place at Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. on May 10, this Saturday.
The main card opener is a women's flyweight clash featuring the division's ex-champion, Alexa Grasso. She faces Brazil's Natália Silva, who is riding the wave of a 12-fight win streak, with six of those wins being in the UFC, including a unanimous decision over ex-women's strawweight champion Jéssica Andrade. Meanwhile, the Mexican star is coming off a listless loss to Valentina Shevchenko.
At bantamweight, the great José Aldo faces Firas Zahabi's younger brother, Aiemann Zahabi, who is on a five-win streak. By comparison, Aldo is struggling for form, having gone 1-2 in his last three fights, with Merab Dvalishvili and Mario Bautista handing him tough losses.
In the co-main event, the legendary Shevchenko, now a two-time women's flyweight champion, defends her title against Manon Fiorot. Shevchenko recently reclaimed her belt from Grasso in a dominant affair and must now start her second reign over the 125-pound division by defeating a woman on a 12-fight win streak.
Then, in the main event, Belal Muhammad looks to defend his welterweight title for the first time. 'Remember the Name' is on a jaw-dropping 11-fight unbeaten streak, but his opponent, Jack Della Maddalena, is on an absurd 17-fight win streak. It's a classic wrestler vs. striker matchup, and both men are more than confident in their chances of victory.
The UFC 315 main event walkouts
The UFC 315 main card starts at 10:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 7:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time) for American fans, and 10:00 PM E.D.T. (Eastern Daylight Time) for local Canadian fans. The main event walkouts, though, are expected to happen at around 11:30 PM E.T. / 8:30 PM P.T. / 11:30 PM E.D.T.
Check out the early prelims, prelims, and main card timings below:
UFC 315 main card streaming options
The main card will be available on ESPN+ pay-per-view for American fans, while U.K. viewers can tune in on either TNT Sports or Discovery+. Indian fans can resort to SonyLIV.
The UFC 315 full main card
The current main card is as follows:
- Welterweight: Belal Muhammad (c) (24-3) (1) vs. Jack Della Maddalena (17-2)
- Women's flyweight: Valentina Shevchenko (c) (24-4-1) vs. Manon Fiorot (12-1)
- Bantamweight: José Aldo (32-9) vs. Aiemann Zahabi (12-2)
- Women's flyweight: Alexa Grasso (16-4-1) vs. Natália Silva (18-5-1)