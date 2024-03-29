Valentina Shevchenko, Jon Anik, and others react to Maycee Barber's "scary" 9-day hospital stay with multiple infections and pneumonia

Earlier this month, Maycee Barber's hospital visit spiraled into a terrifying ordeal. 'The Future' has revealed that she was hospitalized for nine days and almost ended up slipping into a coma.

In the aftermath of the incident, several prominent MMA personalities such as Valentina Shevchenko, Jon Anik, Stephen Thompson, and others have expressed their support for Barber.

In a recent interview with James Lynch for Sportskeeda MMA, Barber recalled that during the hospital stay, she feared losing her infected leg. Around midway through the nine-day period, she had an adverse reaction to a medication. Her blood pressure, heart rate, and oxygen levels all dropped; almost dragging her into a coma.

Watch Barber's interview below:

The striking savant has now put forth an Instagram post featuring a video and statement, addressing the experience. Barber's health challenges witnessed her overcome multiple infections and pneumonia. Thankfully, the 25-year-old survived and was released after the nine-day stay.

An excerpt from her statement read as follows:

"It definitely wasn't what I had planned and was honestly very scary at times."

Fans and fighters alike took to the comments section of Barber's Instagram post, wishing her well as she looks to regain her health. Former UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, one of the fighters Barber had previously called out, weighed in with her good wishes for the recovering athlete.

'Bullet' wrote:

"Get well Maycee!"

UFC play-by-play commentator Jon Anik highlighted his astonishment over Barber's harrowing trial. Anik noted:

"Jeez, Maycee."

Longtime UFC welterweight contender, Stephen Thompson was seemingly pleased that Barber's doing better. Moreover, one netizen showed their concern for her and commented:

"Jesus scary stuff hope you're better now."

Check out Maycee Barber's video and statement in the post below:

Check out the screenshots of a few reactions below:

Screenshots of reactions

Maycee Barber outlines timeline for potential comeback after health hardships

Maycee Barber's most recent fight saw her defeat Katlyn Cerminara via unanimous decision at UFC 299 on March 9, 2024. As seen in the Instagram video Barber posted, around March 12, she was embattled by a serious health predicament at the hospital. Thankfully, 'The Future' is now at home and has gotten better.

Furthermore, around the 24:16-minute mark of Barber's interview with Sportskeeda MMA, she shed light on the possible timeline for her return to the octagon. The No. 4-ranked UFC women's flyweight contender acknowledged that she just went through a grueling test regarding her health and won't rush her comeback.

The UFC hasn't officially announced Maycee Barber's next opponent and exact comeback date. Regardless, touching upon her future, 'The Future' emphasized that she's open to returning in the July-September timeframe. Barber said:

"Given how scary this situation was, I'm trying not to force myself back too fast. And I'm trying to take time to be patient. But July, August, September would be like probably the perfect -- I'd like to fight three times this year."