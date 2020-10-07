Valentina Shevchenko predicts outcome of title fight between Rose Namajunas and Weili Zhang

UFC Women's Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko was recently a guest on The Schmozone Podcast. During the conversation, Bullet predicted the outcome of the rumored upcoming title fight between Rose Namajunas and reigning UFC Strawweight Champion, Weili Zhang.

Having trained with Thug Rose, Valentina Shevchenko knows for a fact that if the former strawweight champion showcases the same mental and physical toughness that Bullet knows her for, then Namajunas will end up beating Zhang for the title.

Valentina Shevchenko predicts a win for Rose Namajunas against Weili Zhang

On the back of a dominant win over Jessica Andrade from UFC 251, Rose Namajunas is set to challenge for the UFC Strawweight Championship, the same title that she lost to the Brazilian she defeated on Fight Island.

While Weili Zhang has been on a dominant run herself, it sure is going to take something special to dethrone the Chinese champion. However, Zhang's fellow UFC Champion Valentina Shevchenko believes that Thug Rose is "going to win easy" if she displays the same physical and mental condition. (H/T: MMA Mania)

I know Rose and I train with her. So I am going to say that if Rose going to be in same physical and mental condition that I know her, she is going to win easy.- said Valentina Shevchenko during her recent chat on “The Schmozone” podcast.

However, Bullet eventually claimed that a win for Namajunas wouldn't be easy and acknowledged Weili Zhang as a strong opponent, who is also going to prepare well.

Well, not easy but she will beat her. Weili is tough as well and she don’t want to lose and she is going to prepare. Not easy, but she she is going to win.

As things stand, the title fight between Weili Zhang and Rose Namajunas is yet to be finalized but is expected to take place in late 2020 or early 2021. As for Valentina Shevchenko, she will be defending her flyweight strap at UFC 255 against Jennifer Maia.