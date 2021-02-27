Valentina Shevchenko predicts the outcome of UFC 259 clash between Amanda Nunes and Megan Anderson 

Valentina Shevchenko has picked Amanda Nunes as the winner of the UFC 259 co-main event. In a fight originally scheduled for UFC 256, Amanda Nunes will defend her featherweight belt against former Invicta FC featherweight champion Megan Anderson at the event in March.

The card will also see two other titles defended as Israel Adesanya will clash with Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight belt while Aljamain Sterling will challenge Petr Yan for the bantamweight gold.

Amanda Nunes had to pull out of her last bout due to an injury but is now back to put one of her two UFC titles on the line. The Brazilian is also the women's bantamweight champion, which she won after defeating Miesha Tate at UFC 200.

Valentina Shevchenko, a former rival of Amanda Nunes, recently spoke to James Lynch and predicted that the two-division champion will end up retaining her title successfully.

'Bullet' pointed out that Nunes' ground game will be a key factor in the matchup, as she is likely to go for takedowns instead of fighting Megan Anderson on her feet. With the champion standing at 5 ft 8 inches and the challenger at 6 ft, Megan Anderson will have a 4-inch advantage, as well as a reach advantage of 3.5 inches.

"I don't know how Megan is right now. I saw her last fight... it was against Holly Holm, right? Not that much of a ground game from Megan and I think Amanda, knowing it, she will go to the ground. So it's kind of like the same questions that we had in Justin against Khabib, right?" said Shevchenko.

"Now we have the same questions - it's kind of similar. How good is Megan, how improved she is in the ground game? Because Amanda is not gonna waste her time striking with someone way taller with good power. She's gonna go down and trying to submit her. I think Amanda still will have her belt," predicted Shevchenko.

Valentina Shevchenko lost a close decision to Amanda Nunes

Valentina Shevchenko can accurately talk about Amanda Nunes because she has faced her twice in the past. The two first met at UFC 196 where Nunes picked up a unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 29-27).

When they met for a second time, Amanda Nunes was already the bantamweight champion. After going through MMA superstar Ronda Rousey with a 48-second TKO, Amanda Nunes fought 'Bullet' Valentina in her second title defense at UFC 215. It was a closer contest the second time around and Nunes won the fight by a razor-thin split decision.

Valentina Shevchenko is set to defend her women's strawweight belt against Jessica Andrade at UFC 261 in April.