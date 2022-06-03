"I like her pressure" - Valentina Shevchenko predicts winner of Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Zhang Weili

Valentina Shevchenko recently picked Joanna Jedrzejczyk to beat Zhang Weili in their rematch at UFC 275.

The two former strawweight champions are set to lock horns on the main card of the pay-per-view event in Singapore. Shevchenko, a former opponent of Jedrzejczyk, is siding with the Polish fighter to win this time. 'Bullet' praised the 34-year-old's fighting style and talked highly about the pressure she puts on her opponents. While speaking to James Lynch, here's what the UFC women's flyweight queen stated:

"I go with Joanna because I like her. I like her style. I like her pressure she is putting on her opponent and everytime being mean girl [for] everyone. I like that. That's why I wish her the victory. But I also like Weili. Because she showed her heart in the fight and yeah it's kind of like, but in this fight I go with Joanna."

Watch Valentina Shevchenko predict Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk 2:

Weili won the first time the duo squared off inside the octagon at UFC 248. It was a back-and-forth barnburner and arguably the best fight in the history of women's MMA. Fans anticipate a similar contest when the two top strawweights engage in a rematch next month. However, this time the fight will be a three-round affair.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk will make her return against Zhang Weili after a hiatus of two years

Joanna Jedrzejczyk hasn't competed in the UFC since her UFC 248 loss to Weili in March 2020. She will finally make her highly-anticipated return to the octagon in Singapore at UFC 275. Many fans and experts have expressed concern over how such a lengthy absence might affect the former champion's form.

Weili, on the other hand, has lost twice to Rose Namajunas since UFC 248 but is still one of the best women's fighters in the promotion. Her career in the UFC started dominantly, and the former champion will look to recapitulate that sort of form once again as she prepares for June 12.

Light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira is set to defend his belt against Jiri Prochazka in the main event of the pay-per-view card in Singapore. Valentina Shevchenko will put her flyweight title on the line against rising star Taila Santos in the card's co-main event.

