Valmir Da Silva says he'll end Hiroyuki Tetsuka's hot streak at ONE Fight Night 21: "This fight won't go past the second round"

ONE welterweight MMA fighter Valmir Da Silva will look to get back on the winning column as he challenges streaking Japanese Hiroyuki Tetsuka at ONE Fight Night 21 on April 5.

'Junior', as his fans call him, welcomes the monumental task ahead of him, even providing a brazen prediction on how the bout will turn out. In an interview with ONE Championship, Valmir Da Silva provided his gameplan and how he plans to end the bout:

"I'll try to defend his takedowns so the fight can progress with striking. I believe this fight won't go past the second round. I'm going to try to explore knee strikes a lot too."

You can't help but admire the young Brazilian's confidence. To declare your plans ahead of the fight and then try to execute them on fight night takes a different level of bravado. We might as well call him 'Mystic Val'.

Valmir Da Silva sees fight with Hiroyuki Tetsuka ending in either first round or early second round

As if his initial statement wasn't specific enough, Da Silva declared the time frame when the finish will arrive. He also provided the manner in which he will end the bout. This is absolute confidence indeed.

He told ONE:

"The probability is very high that this fight will end in a knockout in the first round or at the beginnning of the second round."

Keep your eyes peeled on this one. Da Silva, eager to get a win back, will come at Tetsuka like a bat out of hell. Considering the Japanese warrior's toughness and all-around versatility, however, this task is no joke for the Brazilian. Either way, this bout has the potential to steal the show.

Catch Valmir Da Silva lock horns with Hiroyuki Tetsuka at ONE Fight Night 21, airing live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.