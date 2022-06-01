Vanessa Demopoulos reminisces leaping into Joe Rogan's arms - Could you imagine if he had just denied me?

UFC women's strawweight Vanessa Demopoulos picked up a spectacular first-round armbar submission win against Silvana Gomez Juarez at UFC 270 back in January.

However, she became instantly popular among fans across the globe during her customary post-fight octagon interview by leaping into veteran color commentator Joe Rogan's arms while talking to him.

Looking back at the moment that went viral on the internet, Demopoulos said that although she had planned it in advance, she just went with the flow when the moment came. She also wondered what would have happened if Rogan wasn't willing to go along with it and dropped her instead.

Having said that, Demopoulos claimed Rogan exudes such a "cool vibe" that she was confident he would play along. During a conversation with MMA Underground's John Morgan, she said:

"It was like, something that I thought about it and then when the moment was there I was like 'Just do it, you know?' So like, yeah and Joe, he's got such a cool vibe that I assumed he'd be down for it. I assumed he'd go along with it [and] I'm so grateful that he did. Could you imagine if he had just like, not gone with it, just like, denied me and dropped me or something?"

Watch the interview below:

Vanessa Demopoulos explains why she doesn't "give a damn" about people watching her fight

Vanessa Demopoulos doesn't care whether people know her more because of her post-fight antics at UFC 270 than her performances inside the octagon. Demopoulos feels that fighting is a way to express herself and she'd gladly throw down in an empty arena rather than a sold-out crowd.

The 33-year-old is also aware that not all fans tune in to just watch her fight. Some are fond of her antics, while others may watch her for various other reasons. Nevertheless, they tune in regardless and that's what matters at the end of the day, feels Demopoulos.

"When I get to fight, I am sharing that with the world, but I don't give a damn who's watching. I would fight if it was a completely empty arena with no cameras. I would put on the exact same performance, so, for me, this is something that I get to do because I really f***ing love this... It doesn't matter how they're watching what they're watching for if they're just like, 'Oh, that chick's got a booty' or whatever. Everyone's watching for a different reason, but the the at the end of the day, they're tuning in. Yeah, that's awesome"

Vanessa Demopoulos is set to take on Jinh Yu Frey at a UFC Fight Night event on June 25.

