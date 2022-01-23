Vanessa Demopoulos reveals she quit being a stripper to focus on UFC 270 fight camp

Vanessa Demopoulos scored an impressive submission victory against Silvana Gomez Suarez at UFC 270. At the post-fight press conference, 'Lil Monster' shared that she used to work as a stripper until very recently.

Demopoulos added that she quit her job about 6-8 weeks prior to her UFC 270 fight in order to focus on her training. She said:

"I don't think it's a secret, I was an exotic entertainer for 13 years. I didn't actually say it on the mic but I'd like to say it right now, I walked away from being a stripper to continue this camp."

She added:

"I quit dancing about, like, six to eight weeks ago just so I could focus full time on MMA. Take this extremely seriously in the gym everyday. So yeah, that's where that background comes from, that's where those splits come from. And a lot of my jiu-jitsu comes from my expertise as a pole dancer."

Watch Demopoulos talk about her past career as an exotic dancer below:

Demopoulos' answer came in response to a query as to whether she had a background in gymnastics. She performed a split at the ceremonial weigh-ins before UFC 270, as well as in the middle of the octagon after her victory over Silvana Gomez Suarez.

Vanessa Demopoulos jumps into Joe Rogan's arms after her UFC 270 win

After her spectacular submission victory, Vanessa Demopoulos could not contain her excitement and jumped into UFC commentator Joe Rogan's arms during her post-fight interview.

You can watch the humorous video below:

Demopoulos' victory at UFC 270 did not come without adversity. 'Lil Monster' was dropped by Suarez in the opening minutes of the fight. The 33-year-old managed to recover and went on to submit her opponent via an armbar in the first round.

Her professional record now stands at 7-4.

