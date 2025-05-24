Vencent Lacar vs. Ryo Mandokoro: Live round-by-round updates

The Vencent Lacar vs. Ryo Mandokoro round-by-round updates are here. They provide fans with real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming super flyweight boxing match. No world title is up for grabs, but the 8-round bout is of extreme importance to both men.

Ad

Their undefeated records will be on the line, and neither one will be happy to take the loss. Unfortunately, besides an unlikely draw, someone will suffer defeat. Lacar heads into the bout with a 9-0 record and four stoppage wins. Meanwhile, Mandokoro is just a shade less experienced at 5-0, with three stoppage wins.

Neither man has ever competed for a major world title, but a win would be a step in the right direction to earning one. There are no publicly available betting odds for the bout, so it isn't clear who is regarded as the favorite and the underdog, least of all with both men being undefeated fighters.

Ad

Trending

The card starts at 1:00 AM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 10:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time) for American fans. However, local Japanese fans will find the event starting at 2:00 PM J.S.T. (Japan Standard Time). Meanwhile, the Lacar vs. Mandokoro fight is expected to be at around 5:00 AM E.T. / 2:00 AM P.T. / 6:00 PM J.S.T.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the super flyweight fight.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Vencent Lacar vs. Ryo Mandokoro

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.