Vencent Lacar vs. Ryo Mandokoro: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified May 24, 2025 00:00 GMT
Vencent Lacar (left) vs. Ryo Mandokoro (right) takes place on May 24 [Image Courtesy: @ryo.boxing73 via Instagram]

The Vencent Lacar vs. Ryo Mandokoro round-by-round updates are here. They provide fans with real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming super flyweight boxing match. No world title is up for grabs, but the 8-round bout is of extreme importance to both men.

Their undefeated records will be on the line, and neither one will be happy to take the loss. Unfortunately, besides an unlikely draw, someone will suffer defeat. Lacar heads into the bout with a 9-0 record and four stoppage wins. Meanwhile, Mandokoro is just a shade less experienced at 5-0, with three stoppage wins.

Neither man has ever competed for a major world title, but a win would be a step in the right direction to earning one. There are no publicly available betting odds for the bout, so it isn't clear who is regarded as the favorite and the underdog, least of all with both men being undefeated fighters.

The card starts at 1:00 AM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 10:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time) for American fans. However, local Japanese fans will find the event starting at 2:00 PM J.S.T. (Japan Standard Time). Meanwhile, the Lacar vs. Mandokoro fight is expected to be at around 5:00 AM E.T. / 2:00 AM P.T. / 6:00 PM J.S.T.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the super flyweight fight.

Vencent Lacar vs. Ryo Mandokoro

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
