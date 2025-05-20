"Very careful about my training" - Denice Zamboanga taking a cautious approach as she awaits first test as atomweight queen

When Stamp Fairtex went down with an injury, Denice Zamboanga needed to reevaluate her training regimen because their supposed world title unification championship battle was scrapped.
This also allowed her to become the undisputed ONE atomweight MMA queen after Stamp relinquished the 26-pound golden belt, and in a recent talk with Nick Atkin, Zamboanga said that she was supposed to begin her camp this month:
"We just started doing the game plan since April. Actually, I just started the camp in April and then we were planning to do the serious camp this month."
However, this quickly changed because of the news about Stamp, and she needed to change the approach in her training to keep her away from any injuries, as she added:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
"But after the announcement, I have to do light training again because if I do hard training and then start my camp, I might face injury again. So I'm very very careful about my training. I have to train smart so I can avoid some injuries."
Watch Denice Zamboanga's interview here:
Denice Zamboanga still very keen on facing good pal Stamp Fairtex inside the ONE Championship's Circle
'The Menace' is still very much interested in facing Stamp in a fight under the world's largest martial arts organization because a lot of fans have been anticipating this match-up for years now.
The Filipina MMA superstar also wished his former teammate and good friend a speedy recovery. Denice Zamboanga told Nick Atkin in a recent interview:
"I think maybe because God knows that we're friends, he doesn't allow us to fight each other. Kidding aside, I don't know - a lot of people are waiting, and I'm very excited for me and Stamp to fight in the Circle. But yeah, hopefully she recovers and we face each other when she comes back."