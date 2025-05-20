"Very careful about my training" - Denice Zamboanga taking a cautious approach as she awaits first test as atomweight queen

When Stamp Fairtex went down with an injury, Denice Zamboanga needed to reevaluate her training regimen because their supposed world title unification championship battle was scrapped.

Ad

This also allowed her to become the undisputed ONE atomweight MMA queen after Stamp relinquished the 26-pound golden belt, and in a recent talk with Nick Atkin, Zamboanga said that she was supposed to begin her camp this month:

"We just started doing the game plan since April. Actually, I just started the camp in April and then we were planning to do the serious camp this month."

Ad

Trending

However, this quickly changed because of the news about Stamp, and she needed to change the approach in her training to keep her away from any injuries, as she added:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"But after the announcement, I have to do light training again because if I do hard training and then start my camp, I might face injury again. So I'm very very careful about my training. I have to train smart so I can avoid some injuries."

Ad

Watch Denice Zamboanga's interview here:

Ad

Denice Zamboanga still very keen on facing good pal Stamp Fairtex inside the ONE Championship's Circle

'The Menace' is still very much interested in facing Stamp in a fight under the world's largest martial arts organization because a lot of fans have been anticipating this match-up for years now.

The Filipina MMA superstar also wished his former teammate and good friend a speedy recovery. Denice Zamboanga told Nick Atkin in a recent interview:

"I think maybe because God knows that we're friends, he doesn't allow us to fight each other. Kidding aside, I don't know - a lot of people are waiting, and I'm very excited for me and Stamp to fight in the Circle. But yeah, hopefully she recovers and we face each other when she comes back."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anatoly Pimentel Anatoly is an MMA writer with six years of experience. He covers ONE Championship at Sportskeeda, where he has contributed over 1000 pieces. He previously served as the lead MMA writer for BetMGM’s blog.



Anatoly holds a bachelor's degree in communication, which he feels has had a significant impact on his career.



Jon Jones’ submission win over Lyoto Machida at UFC 140 in 2011 got him hooked to MMA. His favorite fighters include Eduard Folayang, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.



Anatoly provides Sportskeeda with exclusive pieces and has previously interviewed the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Adriano Moraes. While writing his pieces, he follows an extensive research process, referring only to credible sources like the UFC’s official website, Sherdog, and ESPN. He also likes to provide insights to his readers by keeping in mind important pillars of communication like media literacy and audience dynamics.



Anatoly advocates for a healthy and fit lifestyle by including boxing in his routine. He also loves to travel. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.