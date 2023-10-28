"Very hard to think that ... has a chance" - Ian Garry predicts Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou showdown

UFC welterweight Ian Garry is the latest MMA fighter to offer his prediction for the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight, and his opinion heavily favors one side.

Garry, who is the UFC's No.10-ranked welterweight contender, not only believes Fury will win but gives Ngannou almost no shot to pull off the upset. In an interview with Sky Sports, Ian Garry sided with the popular opinion and said it was "very hard" to picture Ngannou holding his own.

Ian Garry broke down the matchup and said:

"It's very hard to think that Francis stands a chance... [Fury] plays the Muhammad Ali effect: hit, not get hit, move, keep moving, and eventually wait for that shot. There's always the puncher's chance, but I just don't see how Fury loses this fight."

Garry continued to say that he believed Fury would control everything in the fight, including whether he wanted to finish Ngannou or not.

Unfortunately for Ngannou, Garry is not the first fighter to make this prediction. Though maybe not as bold as the Irishman, almost nobody who has given a public prediction has chosen the side of Ngannou other than Mike Tyson, who is training the former UFC champion.

However, the fact that the boxing legend will be in the Ngannou corner has not gone down well with the Fury team, specifically Tyson's father, John Fury.

In an interview with talkSPORT, Fury Sr. said:

"I named my son after this man and he's in his opponent's corner. Would I want him in Tyson's corner? Yes I would, but he's a grown man and can make his own decisions."

Despite the presence of Tyson, Ngannou will still enter the fight as a near 8-1 underdog. It will be the most Fury has ever been favored in a fight since his 2019 bout against Otto Wallin, which resulted in a unanimous decision victory.