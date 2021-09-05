"Very intelligent win" - Francis Ngannou, Daniel Cormier, Kevin Holland, and others react to Derek Brunson's win over Darren Till 

In the main event of UFC Vegas 36, Derek Brunson secured yet another victory. He submitted Darren Till via a rear-naked choke. Shortly after Brunson's victory, the MMA community took to Twitter to react to his incredible win.

Not only did the fans react to Derek Brunson's victory, but notable fighters also shared their thoughts on the 37-year-old once again getting his hand raised. Brunson's former opponents Kevin Holland and Edmen Shahbazyan both reacted to his win.

Current UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and 135-pound champ Aljamain Sterling also had their say regarding Derek Brunson's big win. Daniel Cormier, who had a front-row seat for the event's headliner, wrote that the North Carolina native wasn't even breathing hard in the third round.

Paul Felder also provided his thoughts on Derek Brunson's win. 'The Irish Dragon' believes that Brunson should fight another top name next in the stacked middleweight division.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions following Derek Brunson's win over Darren Till:

Till shoulda came to Hendricksestan with me. 🤷‍♀️ #ufc @JohnyHendricks — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) September 4, 2021

Brunson does it again!!! #UFCVegas36 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 4, 2021

@DerekBrunson was dominant! Great job and he is in fantastic shape wasn’t even breathing hard in 3rd round!!! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) September 4, 2021

@DerekBrunson wow. Give this man a big fight. 185 is insane right now — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) September 4, 2021

Derek Brunson wants to fight for the UFC middleweight title

Shortly after his win over Darren Till at UFC Vegas 36, Derek Brunson made it clear that he wants to fight for the UFC middleweight championship. Having previously fought reigning champion Israel Adesanya, Brunson will be hoping to avenge his loss to 'The Last Stylebender'.

While it remains to be seen what decision the UFC will make regarding Derek Brunson, it has pretty much been confirmed that Adesanya will be defending his gold against Robert Whittaker next. Another win over 'The Reaper' could open up the door for a title shot for Brunson.

After his latest win, Derek Brunson made it clear that he is ready to wait on the sidelines for Adesanya and Whittaker to run it back. Once the highly awaited showdown between the two is done, Brunson could find himself opposite the champ next. A clash with Jared Cannonier is also an option should the UFC push for him to fight again before competing for gold..

Khabib Nurmagomedov fan? This is the location you're looking for!

Edited by Harvey Leonard