“Very motivated to learn” - Nong-O shares thoughts on working with Tye and Kade Ruotolo on their striking

Nong-O reflected on his experience training with Tye and Kade Ruotolo.

ONE Championship's multi-sport platform allows fighters to collaborate without worrying about potentially being matched up. Nong-O, a former 8x ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, has trained with submission grappling world champions Tye (welterweight) and Kade (lightweight) Ruotolo.

While speaking to Sportskeeda, the Muay Thai legend had this to say about his experience training with the twin brothers:

"I trained with them 1 or 2 times, they were very skilled and they were very good, and also very motivated to learn."

Nong-O, aged 38, holds a ONE Championship record of 11-4. Following a legendary bantamweight run, the Thai superstar moved down to flyweight for his latest fight, a split decision loss against Kongthoranee on February 7.

As for the Ruotolo, they remain undefeated under the ONE banner. Tye is a two-time welterweight submission grappling world champion with a record of 7-0.

Meanwhile, Kade Ruotolo, the lightweight submission grappling champion, holds a 6-0 record in his original sport and a 3-0 record in MMA. The 22-year-old has secured three consecutive first-round submissions in the lightweight MMA division.

Nong-O and Tye Ruotolo featured in respective bouts at ONE Fight Night 31

On May 2, ONE Fight Night 31 will feature the promotion's latest event on Amazon Prime Video. In the main event, Nong-O faces Kongthoranee in an immediate rematch in the flyweight Muay Thai division.

Kongthoranee won the first meeting by a split decision earlier this year, a result that was widely debated amongst the Muay Thai community.

Earlier in the night, Tye Ruotolo returns to defend his welterweight submission grappling world title in the co-main event.

Ruotolo has been matched up against a familiar opponent, Dante Leon. They have competed in two grappling matches outside of ONE, with Leon winning the first by decision and Ruotolo avenging the defeat with a guillotine in the rematch.

ONE Fight Night 31 goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Next Friday's event can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Check out the entire ONE Fight Night 31 card below:

